Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade

The internet is buzzing about Smashbox’s perfecting pen, Skin Story’s multistick and Tint Cosmetic’s matte lip stains. This has tempted us to refill our carts and get fresh shades for our lips. But wait. Before you go on a lipstick shopping spree, we have make-up pundits listing down tips to help you make the right choice

While nudes are the perfect option for regular use, feel free to experiment and find what makes you feel confident and beautiful. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Nothing entices a woman quite like a rich shade of lipstick. The hues, their velvety textures, and their alluring names such as 'Walk of Confidence,' 'Radiant Elegance,' 'Eternal Charm,' or 'Seductive Coral' radiate undeniable allure. Regardless of the cost, it's the one indulgence women willingly invest in without a hint of remorse.