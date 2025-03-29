Experimenting with the ready-to-wear concept for the future, the collection blended tradition with contemporary forms and textures

Designer Amit Aggarwal's collection blended fashion with tech

Listen to this article Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, Day 3: Fashion and tech come together in Amit Aggarwal’s collection; Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper x 00:00

Designer Amit Aggarwal showcased looks from his Prét line on the third day of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection, in collaboration with Nothing, presented an interesting fashion experience inspired by technology and futuristic design philosophy.

Experimenting with the ready-to-wear concept for the future, the collection blended tradition with contemporary forms and textures. Banarasi weaves got a modern twist as they seamlessly fused with Aggarwal’s signature handwoven polymer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

The silhouettes were accentuated with intricate detailing and metallic accents. “This collection is about freedom—clothes that move with you, adapt to you, and evolve with your style,” the designer said in a statement.

“Fashion should be effortless yet expressive. These pieces are designed to be worn your way, mixed with what you already love, and styled to feel uniquely you,” he added.

Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper

Actor Bhumi Pednekar closed the show for Aggarwal.

Bhumi Pednekar walks for Amit Aggarwal at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Satej Shinde)

She wore a white, silk shirt, and black balloon pants. A Banarasi brocade corset and tie completed the outfit. The no-accessories styling choice (except ear cuffs) elevated the impact of the ensemble. Her hair were styled in a sleek bun.

Speaking to ANI about what fashion means to her, Pednekar said, “Fashion, to me, is a form of self-expression. It's a very integral part of who I am because I thoroughly enjoy it. I really love experimenting with my fashion choices, like I do with my films.”

In the last edition of the show, Pednekar had turned showstopper for designer Richa Khemka.

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025, which commenced on Wednesday will culminate on Sunday. The designers who will showcase their collections on Saturday include Tarun Tahiliani, Shivan and Narresh, Shantnu Nikhil, and Rahul Mishra