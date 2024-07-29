Breaking News
India Couture Week: Amit Aggarwal's collection represents different aspects of time

Updated on: 29 July,2024 02:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

Designer Amit Aggarwal’s new collection ‘Antevorta’, which was recently showcased at India Couture Week, is inspired by philosophy, science, religion, mythology and math

India Couture Week: Amit Aggarwal's collection represents different aspects of time

Amit Aggarwal unveiled his collection 'Antevorta' at India Couture Week (Pic: Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Designer Amit Aggarwal’s new collection ‘Antevorta’, which was recently showcased at India Couture Week, is inspired by philosophy, science, religion, mythology, and math, all of which represent different aspects of time, he revealed.


The collection is named after the Greek goddess of the future. Actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh and Abhay Deol also showcased the collection.



Aggarwal has had a long journey in the world of fashion. Soon after graduating from National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, he showcased his collections through student competitions around the world and began working with accomplished designers such as Tarun Tahiliani.


On showcasing his designs at India Couture Week, the designer said, “The collection is inspired by the five concepts of time -- philosophy, science, religion, mythology, and math. Each section was designed as one philosophy around time. I believe in the cyclic nature of time, and I feel that the past, present, and future continue into an eternal loop.”

His collection includes Banarasi sarees in a new form.

“By using pre-owned Banarasi sarees, we have tried to give them a new lease of life by using new techniques, saving them, and creating a new form of the sarees,” he explained.

When asked about the inception of these designs and when he started thinking about them, Aggarwal said that his overall narrative for design is a continuous flow, so he can’t pinpoint an exact time when the collection started.

“It’s mostly a journey of evolution. More than the audience, I focused on the sentiment. For me, beauty is the epitome of creation or feeling, and that is all I wanted to evoke -- something that makes you feel beautiful. I don’t look at the body as a definition of design. It is pretty much the soul, the emotion, and what it makes you feel,” he added.

The India Couture Week commenced on 24th July and will go on till 31st July. Designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Kunal Rawal, JJ Valaya, Dolly J and Rahul Mishra have also showcased their collections.

(With inputs from IANS)

