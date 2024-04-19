Breaking News
Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani launches his latest campaign The New Man
Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani launches his latest campaign 'The New Man'

Updated on: 19 April,2024 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani launches his latest campaign 'The New Man'

The campaign celebrates the diverse expressions of being a man of today, inviting individuals to embrace their authentic selves. Image courtesy: Tarun Tahiliani

Designer Tarun Tahiliani launches his latest campaign, 'The New Man” which marks a significant departure from conventional menswear narratives, embracing confidence and individuality as timeless virtues of masculinity.


'The New Man' is a symbol of the modern age, fearlessly embracing heritage while boldly stepping into the future. Through this campaign, Tarun Tahiliani redefines luxury, style, and attention to detail, crafting a wardrobe that reflects the multifaceted persona of today's discerning gentleman.


Featuring popular OTT stars of today Vedang Raina & Aashim Gulati, along with models Sahil Shroff & Prabh Uppal and brand patrons Dhananjay Singh, and Shivaan Sahni, this campaign embodies the spirit of the new indulgent man—youthful, irreverent and curious about life's possibilities.

The campaign concept for 'The New Man' celebrates the modern gentleman as a connoisseur of life's pleasures—a lover of art, culture, and indulgence. The modern man's allure extends far beyond his attire. Whether he's savouring a vintage wine, exploring the latest art exhibition, travelling to a quaint island, screaming at the tv as he watches a soccer match with his boys, or simply indulging, he approaches life with a sense of curiosity and refinement that sets him apart. 
Dubbed the 'TT New Man,' he exudes confidence, owning every aspect of his identity while confidently adorning Tarun Tahiliani ensembles.

This campaign delves into the indulgences of 'The New Man,' exploring various facets of modern indulgences much like the 7 sins:

1. Excess Access: A penchant for luxury without boundaries.
2. Lay-Z: Fully catered for, embracing leisure without hesitation.
3. Shark of Dalal Street: Finding fascination in financial markets.
4. Tinderella: The Sweetheart of his generation, always revelling in attention
5. Mrs. Chatterlee & Sons: Can do what he wants, but only with mom’s approval
6. Vegan Beacon: His body is his temple- a purveyor of self-care.
7. Vanity Insanity: Elevating self-love to new heights.

'The New Man' campaign celebrates the diverse expressions of being a man of today, inviting individuals to embrace their authentic selves with confidence and style.

fashion fashion news tarun tahiliani Lifestyle news life and style
