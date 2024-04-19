Sonam Kapoor sets new fashion goals in Insta post: 'One outfit at a time'

Known for serving iconic fashion looks, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Thursday dropped a series of pictures from a new photoshoot, leaving fans in awe of her outfits

Known for serving iconic fashion looks, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Thursday dropped a series of pictures from a new photoshoot, leaving fans in awe of her outfits.

Sonam, who enjoys 35.2 million followers on Instagram, shared photographs from her recent photoshoot. Going bold with a colour block background, Sonam donned 4 outfits that echoed different styles, evoking reactions amongst fans.

In the first picture, Sonam is wearing a golden-coloured crocheted outfit layered with a multi-coloured long cape. Sonam's ensemble is in sync with the spring-out-summer-in phase as the cape is endowed with flowers in shades of spring blossom. The crochet top is continued further by a skirt featuring smaller floral motifs.

Moving on to the second picture is like a splash of breeze, as Sonam takes her audience by surprise with an elegant black gown accompanied by long sleeves. The outfit hugs the diva's body perfectly creating a seamless look perfect to carry to an evening soiree.

The 'Khoobsurat' actress sports a bright blue outfit in the third picture. Sonam's stylist completed the look with a sheer blue scarf that makes her look sharp. Complimenting her outfit, she dons ear cuffs that makes the ensemble edgy.

A fashionista known for her eccentric styles, she goes casual chic in her last post. The snap shows her wearing a black long satin coat with matching stockings. She effortlessly exudes a confident vibe as she poses in her last outfit for the shoot.

The post is captioned as: "Brightening up the world, one outfit at a time."

One user wrote: "Fashion icon for a cause", another said: "Slayyyyy."

A fan said: "fabulous."

On the work front, she was last seen in 2023 crime thriller movie 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija. Recently she said she wants to get back to movies after a "nice break" that saw her embracing motherhood in 2022.

The actor, who tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 and gave birth to her first child, baby boy Vayu on August 20, 2022, will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Blind.'

