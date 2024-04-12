Beer bottle chaas to Piyush: Cool off with these 9 refreshing summer drinks in Mumbai

Why sip fizzy sodas when you can quench your thirst with traditional Indian summer drinks? Here is a round-up of 9 summer drinks to cool off

As much as we love tea and coffee in the mornings, the soaring temperatures make us crave something cooler. Mumbai is lined with cafes and eateries offering fresh juices, sherbets, milkshakes and smoothies that are extremely nourishing and cater to varied taste preferences. Here are a few places where you can sip on some eclectic drinks to make sure you’re hydrated.



Nanari sabza sherbet

The nanari root is known to do wonders for digestion and works as a blood purifier too. The root is popularly used to make a sherbet in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Try this refreshing drink which is served with sabza or basil seeds at this restaurant.

Time: 8am - 11.30pm

At: Madras Diaries, Muzaffar Manor, 117 Waterfield Road, Bandra West

Call: 022 2640 0967

Cost: Rs 125



Piyush

Called the drink of life, piyush is a creamy concoction of shrikhand, curd and milk, with a mix of nutmeg and cardamom powder. This Parel landmark serves a refreshing Piyush. It also serves one of the best glasses of buttermilk we have tried in the city.

Time: 7:30am - 10pm

At: Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Habib Terrace, Lalbaug, Dr Ambedkar Road, Parel

Call: 24710127

Cost: Rs 40



Kesar aur chandan ka sherbet

Saffron and sandalwood are great natural cooling ingredients. The kesar aur chandan ka sherbet is served as a welcome drink at this thali restaurant to refresh you and get your stomach ready for the heavy thali. The restaurant soaks kesar and chandan in water overnight, and it is served in a brass glass for added benefits.

At: Maharaja Bhog outlets

Call: 28424001 (Goregaon)

Cost: Rs 560 (for the thali) on weekdays and Rs 610 on weekends



Strawberry to chocolate shake

Harnessing the taste of strawberries, Bachelorr’s offers a range of delectable strawberry beverages. The Chikoo Shake (INR 150), Strawberry Premium Shake (INR 280)and Orange Blossom (INR 240) are some of the most popular beverages here. For lovers of chocolate, Mocha Shake (INR 250) and Choco Paan Shake (INR 240) are also recommended.

Time: 5pm - 5am, Monday to Sunday

At: Ground Floor, ONGC Colony, Opposite Lilavati Hospital, Reclamation, Bandra West

Call: 7506820544