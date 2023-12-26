Neeta Lulla: ‘People questioned my style, but I stood by my bold fashion choices’

Hailing from Mahim, Mumbai – Neeta Lulla opens up about evolving wedding couture trends, keeping up with Gen Z and emerging as a fashion trendsetter in an exclusive conversation with Midday

Neeta Lulla, Indian fashion designer

Neeta reveals how vintage revival stands out as a major trend in today`s fashion scene There is a surge in popularity emerald greens, ochre yellows, saffron yellows and orange Staying in tune with the requirements of Gen Z is essential

Neeta Lulla stands as a luminary in the realm of Indian fashion. Renowned for her exceptional creativity, design acumen and profound influence on the Bollywood industry – she has come a long way from being a metric pass to a sought-after designer, internationally. With a career that began in the late 1980s, she has not only witnessed but actively contributed to the transformation of Indian fashion.