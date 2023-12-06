Wedding edit: Why more number of brides are switching to bridal sneakers

Bold, bejewelled, embroidered and yet functional – bridal sneakers redefine conventional styles, carving out a niche for contemporary brides. Mumbai-based sneaker designers and newlywed brides tell us how to hop on the trend

Bridal sneakers customised by Tiesta Sisters from Mumbai. Photo Courtesy: Tiesta Sisters

Kajol Sancheti, a young bride hailing from Pune, is a nonconformist. For her wedding on November 29, she decided to make a fashion statement by donning bridal sneakers to the mandap. "From the outset, I had my heart set on comfortable footwear that enhanced my ease on the big day. What surprised me was how these bridal sneakers stole the spotlight, combining the best of a chunky yet glamorous look."