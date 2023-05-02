Love wearing tank tops? Here is how you can style them fashionably this summer

It is the best time to bring out tank tops or simply go all out with the piece of clothing because what better time to wear them than the summer season? Mumbai experts trace the evolution of the garment, share misconceptions and say why everybody can wear tank tops with the help of styling tips

Experts say if tank tops are styled properly, they can not only be worn for casual occasions but also formal events. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Istock

As the temperatures soar in Mumbai, the heat brings with it sweat, grime, and stickiness – a by-product of the summer season that is almost impossible to ignore but not hard to navigate. Dressing up during the season can be quite a challenge but wear cotton, and half the job is done, especially for formal wear or office attire. So, while experimenting with office attire can be limiting, there is a lot more that people can do with their casual wear as they can play around with different colours and clothes. Tank tops can be worn during any season but are particularly a favourite among people during the hot month and automatically become a favourite not only for men but also women. Undoubtedly, city experts say it’s the best time to wear them because they have seen quite an evolution over the last hundred years -- from first being worn for different purposes to becoming a fashion statement today.