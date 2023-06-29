Breaking News
Makeup: Celebrating authenticity and paving the way for a gender-neutral future
Makeup: Celebrating authenticity and paving the way for a gender-neutral future

Updated on: 29 June,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Trailblazing beauty creators, Deep Pathare and Rahil Sayed on celebrating their authentic selves, unlearning masculinity, using makeup as a medium of gender expression and hopes for a gender-neutral future

Rahil Sayed and Deep Pathare are both creators who identify as queer, being a cis-gay man and non-binary gay man respectively. Photo Courtesy: Rahil Sayed/Deep Pathare


Rahil Sayed, and Deep Pathare are two of the most unapologetic stars in the beauty creator space today. Sayed’s self-taught skills and Pathare’s eye for colour have earned them followers and awards in equal measure. Both creators identify as queer, Pathare as a non-binary gay man and Sayed as a cis-gay man. Their journey towards self-acceptance and fluid gender-expression has echoed with, and inspired thousands of followers and pushes the boundaries imposed by gender binaries. However, while their content continues to break stereotypes, they are also subjected to hateful comments on the social media platforms.

Mid-Day Online spoke to them about the backlash of challenging traditional beauty standards, celebrating their authentic selves, unlearning masculinity, using makeup act as a tool of gender expression and more.

