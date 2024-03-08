Megan Young and Karan Johar to co-host 71st Miss World Finale

Alongside their captivating hosting prowess, the evening promises to be an unforgettable spectacle with sensational performances lined up by artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar

The anticipation for the 71st Miss World Finale has got even more thrilling as former Miss World Megan Young and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar have been announced as the hosts for the prestigious event. Alongside their captivating hosting prowess, the evening promises to be an unforgettable spectacle with sensational performances lined up by artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Megan Young, who captured hearts worldwide when she clinched the Miss World title in 2013, brings her charisma and grace to the stage once again as the co-host of the 71st Miss World Finale. With her experience in the spotlight and her innate ability to connect with audiences, she is poised to elevate the evening. Joining her is Karan Johar, a renowned name in Indian cinema. He has garnered numerous film accolades, two National Film Awards, and the prestigious Padma Shri. Karan is set to add his signature flair to the event, ensuring an entertaining and engaging experience for viewers worldwide.

Known for their chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar form a dynamic sibling duo celebrated for their numerous hit numbers. Neha, with her powerhouse vocals, and Tony, with his knack for crafting catchy melodies, have carved a niche for themselves in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Their performance at the event will feature a new song, specially composed for the occasion.

The performance line-up also includes Shaan, a successful Indian singer, television personality, composer, and lyricist, with a career spanning over 30 years. He has won several prestigious awards such as Filmfare, GIMA, and MTV Asia awards, and has performed on global stages.

After a hiatus of 28 years, the Miss World finale returns to India, marking a historic moment in the pageant's legacy. The event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th, drawing attention from around the globe. For viewers worldwide, the Miss World Finale will be streamed live on Sony LIV, ensuring that audiences from every corner of the globe can witness the glamour and excitement unfold in real-time.

