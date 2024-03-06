As the countdown to the coronation of Miss World 2024 kicks off, Midday.com spoke to Indian Miss World finalist – Sini Shetty. In an exclusive conversation, the Mumbai-based Gen Z takes us through the thrills of pageantry, her journey and aspirations

As models grace the Miss World stage with their poise, all eyes are set on the Indian representative: Sini Shetty. Image Courtesy: Miss World Festival

Sini Shetty: Here's how this finance pro turned into a Miss World finalist

A finance graduate, marketer and dancer; Shetty is now a finalist at Miss World 2024 Her journey began when she was crowned Miss India in 2022 `I am an accidental tourist as nothing in my life was planned,` Shetty tells Midday

After a 27-year hiatus, the famed Miss World contest has arrived in India with renewed vigour. The pageant's grand finale is set to unfold on March 9 in Mumbai, where the reigning Miss World – Karolina Bielawska from Poland, will pass on the crown to her successor.



As models grace the stage with their poise, all eyes are set on the Indian representative: Sini Shetty. A finance graduate, marketer, dancer and now a finalist at the Miss World contest, Shetty has been taking long strides.



Her journey into the realm of beauty titles began when she was crowned Miss India in 2022. Born in Mumbai in 2000, this Gen Z is poised to make waves globally, blending her beauty with a mission to uplift her society.



As the countdown to the coronation of the new Miss World reaches three days, this writer had a chance to interact with the wide-eyed beauty on her journey, prep-up routine and aspirations. Here are edited excerpts from the interview.