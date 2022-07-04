Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up

Sini Shetty felicitated for winning the Times Miss Body Beautiful Sub-Contest by Ruhi Singh. Pic/Miss India official Twitter account

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was on Sunday announced the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India here.

At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening.

The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

"These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.

Femina Miss India Karnataka 2022 Sini Shetty is in her element as she gets felicitated for winning the Times Miss Body Beautiful Sub-Contest by Ruhi Singh, Miss Universal Peace & Humanity 2014. â¨#FeminaMissIndia2022 #MissIndiaAwardsNight #MissBodyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/15JIz8arxm — Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 16, 2022

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back "memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant".

"It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance.

"Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout," the actor said in a statement.

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 was co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.