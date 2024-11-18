As temperatures plummet and the air becomes dry, our lips are often the first to feel the effects but with the right care, you can keep your pout soft, and supple all winter long. Beauty experts delve into reasons and provide practical solutions to avoid chapped, cracked, and uncomfortable lips

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Winter is almost here, and so is the cold breeze that may leave your skin and lips feeling parched. Much like skincare, holistic lip care is also a combination of good habits, and choosing the right products. If you find yourself grappling with dry and chapped lips every winter, and overwhelmed with the amount of random information on the internet, fret not! We’ve posed the most pressing questions about winter lip care to experienced dermatologists, Dr. Varsha Reddy, at Zennara Clinics, and Dr. Manisha P. Kothari, at Kosmoderma skin, hair and body clinics (Mumbai). The experts will delve into the root causes of chapped lips, share healthy habits for year-round hydrated lips, and provide practical tips on selecting the right lip balm to help you bid farewell to your winter woes.



Common causes of chapped lips

During winter, the cold and dry air strips away moisture from the delicate skin of our lips. This may lead to a common yet painful issue: chapped lips. “The skin at the lips is thin and lacks oil glands, making it vulnerable,” says Kothari. Below, she lists common causes of chapped lips:



Cold and dry weather

Winter air lacks humidity, pulling moisture from the skin and causing lips to become dry and cracked.



Sun exposure

UV rays can damage the lips in winter, causing dryness and even increasing the risk of sunburn.



Smoking

Smoking regularly may lead to chapped lips.



Licking the lips

While it may seem like a quick fix, licking lips worsens dryness, saliva evaporates quickly, leaving lips even drier.



Dehydration

Not drinking enough water during the colder months can leave skin and lips parched.



Diet

Eating a lot of salty or spicy foods may lead to chapped lips.



Medications

Taking certain medications such as antibiotics, diuretics, statins, retinoids, or lithium may lead to chapped lips.



Vitamin deficiency

Deficiency of vitamins and nutrients, like vitamin B and iron could lead to chapped lips.



Use a hydrating lip balm

Choose lip balms that are free from drying ingredients like alcohol, camphor, methanol, fragrance, etc. Instead, look for those containing hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, ceramides, glycerine or hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help lock in moisture and form a protective barrier on the lips.



Stay hydrated

Internal hydration is just as crucial as external hydration. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day keeps the skin and lips moisturised from within.



Use a humidifier

Indoor heating can make the air very dry, so using a humidifier in your home or workspace can help maintain moisture levels and keep your skin and lips from drying out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Look for lip balms with SPF

The skin on the lips is thinner and lacks melanin, the pigment present in the skin, making it more susceptible to damage and sunburn. Therefore, incorporating SPF lip balms with SPF 15 is helpful for short sun exposure. For longer outdoor activities or sports, it's advised to use SPF 30. For intense or long sun exposure, use SPF 50, which offers the strongest protection.



Exfoliate regularly

Just as you exfoliate your face, use a specialised lip scrub 2 to 3 times a week to remove dead skin buildup.



Use lip masks

Applying a lip mask, three times a week can improve the appearance of lips, providing nourishment and hydration.

Avoid lip licking and biting

While it may feel natural to lick your lips when they’re dry, saliva has enzymes that break down the skin and make dryness worse. Similarly, biting or peeling dry skin can cause more irritation and even lead to bleeding.



Watch out for common irritants

Be mindful of synthetic fragrances, parabens, and artificial colorants, as these can increase lip sensitivity. Always check the ingredients before choosing a lip balm.



Smoking

Smoking is a major culprit when it comes to lip care. Not only are the chemicals harmful, but the heat can damage the delicate skin. Smoking also accelerates ageing, causing irreversible damage to the soft skin of the lips over time.



Choosing the right lip balm

“For dry, chapped lips, look for lip balms labeled as ‘intensive’, ‘healing’, or ‘repair.’ These products typically contain hydrating ingredients like those listed above, helping to provide quick relief and long-lasting moisture,” suggests Reddy. She shares a list of ingredients that one should look for when selecting a lip balm.

Lanolin: Lanolin in lip balms is highly effective for healing chapped, cracked, and bleeding lips. It is one of the staple ingredients in many of the best hydrating lip balm products.



Shea butter: Extracted from the shea tree, shea butter is rich in vitamins E and A. Its creamy texture provides deep hydration to the lips, locking in moisture and relieving dryness.



Beeswax: Beeswax is a natural emollient that moisturises the lips without clogging pores, unlike petroleum jelly, which can clog pores. It forms a protective barrier to keep lips soft and supple.



Coconut oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil: These non-greasy oils provide immediate relief as they are rich in fatty acids, which are essential for replenishing the natural oils of the lips.



Hyaluronic acid: This is an outstanding ingredient in lip balms as it locks in moisture for extremely dry lips. It can plump up the lips, reducing fine lines and giving a smoother appearance.



Ceramides: Naturally occurring lipids in the skin, ceramides help maintain the lip-skin barrier. They also strengthen the skin and protect against environmental irritants and pollutants.



Vitamin E: Known for its antioxidant properties, vitamin E helps protect lip cells from free radical damage. It also has natural moisturising properties that rejuvenate, heal, and prevent damage from UV rays.



How often should you apply lip balm?

If you are someone who carries their lip balm with them everywhere, you are on the right track according to Kothari who suggests applying a good-quality lip balm several times throughout the day, especially when going outside to get the best results. She advises the following routine:



In the morning and evening: Before bed, apply a thicker balm to allow deeper hydration overnight.



After eating or drinking: Reapply balm after meals to keep lips moisturised.



Before exposure to harsh elements: Apply lip balm before going outside in cold or windy weather and also if you’re spending extended periods in heated indoor environments. In these conditions, lip balm should be applied every two hours.



How to exfoliate your lips gently

Exfoliating lips once or twice a week is generally safe and effective for most people, shares Kothari. “Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells, allowing moisturisers to penetrate better. However, over-exfoliating can irritate, so it’s best to do this sparingly and with gentle methods,” she explains.



She suggests opting for gentle lip scrubs that are formulated specifically for sensitive lip skin, and do not contain harsh ingredients. For those who prefer knowing exactly what goes into their scrubs, she shares an effective yet gentle scrub that can be made at home, “One can easily exfoliate lips at home by mixing exfoliating ingredients such as sugar, cinnamon, toothbrush, etc. and an emollient such as honey, oil, shea butter, etc. Mix the paste well and apply gently on the lips in small circles for 30 to 40 seconds and then wipe off or wash the lips and apply a moisturising lip balm.



Natural remedies for chapped lips

“While there are some effective natural remedies that can provide relief from chapped lips, it is important to be mindful of any allergies and always test on a small area first,” cautions Kothari. If you are fond of practicing DIY beauty hacks, the expert shares a few simple remedies for you to try:



Honey

Honey is a natural humectant and has antibacterial properties. Apply a thin layer on the lips, keep it for 10 to 15 minutes, then gently rinse off.



Coconut oil

Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil is deeply hydrating and can create a natural barrier on the lips. Apply a small amount throughout the day as needed.



Aloe vera

Known for its soothing and healing properties, aloe vera gel can be applied directly to the lips to reduce inflammation and provide hydration.



Cucumber slices

Cucumber has natural cooling and hydrating properties. Gently rub a slice on your lips for a few minutes, then rinse off.