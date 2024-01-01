Breaking News
Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The pieces from this collection are a playful juxtaposition of materials and colours, adorned with lustrous pearls, eye-catching moissanite diamonds and gemstones such as rubies and onyx

Inspired by the lively spirit of celebration, this limited-edition line features whimsical statement jewellery, including vibrantly-coloured rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. Photo Courtesy: Kicky and Perky

Silver jewellery brand Kicky and Perky launches its holiday collection
The holiday season brings with it a festive cheer that reflects not only in the food and drink but also in the fashion choices. Keeping this in mind, Kicky and Perky, a pure silver jewellery brand that blends traditional designs with a modern touch, has unveiled its cheerful ‘Holiday Collection’. Inspired by the lively spirit of celebration, this limited-edition line features whimsical statement jewellery, including vibrantly-coloured rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. 


The pieces from this collection are a playful juxtaposition of materials and colors, adorned with lustrous pearls, eye-catching moissanite diamonds and gemstones such as rubies and onyx. Made with pure 925 hallmarked silver, the collection truly exhibits the vibrant colour palette of India through red, green, yellow and blue enamel, creating a harmonious blend of festive hues. From the ‘Whimsical Spectrum Earrings’ to the ‘Carnival Bliss Pendant’, these jewellery pieces make for the perfect addition to any outfit for daytime or night festive parties and get-togethers.


"As we introduce our Holiday Collection, it’s more than just unveiling new jewellery; it’s about sharing a segment of our journey and the essence of joyful celebration. Each design is a confluence of traditional artistry and contemporary elegance, meticulously crafted to bring a festive sophistication to everyday moments. Our collection is not just an accessory; it’s an emblem of life’s vibrant celebrations, designed to resonate with the exuberance and colorfulness of the festive season. We are committed to creating timeless pieces that encapsulate these special moments of joy and elegance,” said Aditi Khandelwal, co-owner at Kicky and Perky. 


Starting from Rs 2,299, the exclusive Kicky and Perky Holiday Collection is now available online. 

