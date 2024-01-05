Breaking News
Styling tips: Five ways to layer corsets this winter season

Updated on: 05 January,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Top

Corsets are one versatile fashion piece that looks stunning in the winter season. Their charm is undeniable, making them an ideal outfit  for a chic vacation ensemble

Seasons may change, but the essence of style remains unwavering. Whether basking in the warmth of summer or braving the crispness of winter, staying fashion-forward is a constant. Corsets are one versatile fashion piece that looks absolutely stunning in both seasons. Their charm is undeniable, making them an ideal outfit  for a chic vacation ensemble. Suman Bharti, Founder, Bunny Corset suggests five ways to layer corsets this winter season.


Embracing the essence of sophistication and edge, leather takes center stage in the winter fashion narrative. Its intrinsic ability to exude sophistication and an edgy allure effortlessly elevates winter ensembles. Effortlessly update your winter ensemble by teaming an elegant leather corset with the timeless turtleneck and jeans combination. Wear a wool co-ord outfit with a lace corset. This is a fantastic way to inject some sexuality into an otherwise stiff ensemble. Accepting this combination changes the overall design while also adding a hint of sexiness. 


A timeless fashion that can be worn in several ways depending on the occasion is layering a corset underneath a blazer. If you want to go for a more casual look, you can opt for the blazer and corset with jeans, or you can choose leather pants to look glamorous at a party. You can team up a sweater dress or a ribbed long dress with an underbust corset. The corset can have intrinsic design and patterns along with fabrics like satin or brocade. For a striking combo, go for a bright colour pick and pair it with a solid black or white jumper. 


When it comes to making a statement at your party, an ensemble that can steal the spotlight effortlessly is a fusion of an overbust corset with the bold elegance of a checkered or sleek leather skirt. To add edginess and festive cheer to the outfit, finish the look with thigh-high boots and a fashionable beanie. You can add a bit extra flair to your ensemble by experimenting with your casual clothes. You can wear an overbust corset over your go-to essentials, like a casual graphic tee or a long white button-down, play around with your basic outfits.

Try these five ways to layer corsets this winter, adding allure and sophistication to your fashion repertoire. Elevate your ensembles effortlessly, exuding confidence whether it's a casual day out or a glamorous soirée, proving that corsets truly are a fashion statement beyond boundaries.

