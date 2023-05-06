Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Your guide to style corset in 5 rad ways to steal the show

Your guide to style corset in 5 rad ways to steal the show

Updated on: 06 May,2023 12:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Whether you're looking to add a touch of glamour to your night out, create a unique festival outfit, or make a statement at a formal event, a corset can be a great addition to your wardrobe

Your guide to style corset in 5 rad ways to steal the show

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
Your guide to style corset in 5 rad ways to steal the show
x
00:00

Corsets have been around for centuries, and they have evolved from being an undergarment worn primarily by women to a versatile piece of clothing that can be styled in many different ways.


Whether you're looking to add a touch of glamour to your night out, create a unique festival outfit, or make a statement at a formal event, a corset can be a great addition to your wardrobe.



In this listicle, Suman Bharti, Founder of Bunny Corset shares five ways to style a corset for various occasions, from a casual weekend outing to a glam night out. So, whether you're a corset enthusiast or just looking to try something new, read on for some fashion inspiration.


Casual Weekend Outing: For a laid-back weekend look, pair a corset with high-waisted jeans or a skirt. This will create a flattering silhouette while still maintaining a casual vibe. To add some edge to your outfit, throw on a denim or leather jacket and some ankle boots.

Formal Event: A corset can be an elegant and sophisticated option for a formal event. Pair it with a flowing maxi skirt or a pair of tailored trousers, and add some statement jewellery and a pair of heels to complete the look. Choose a corset in a luxurious fabric like satin or velvet for a more elevated feel.

Office Wear: Although a corset may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of office wear, it can work if styled appropriately. Pair it with a blazer, tailored pants or a pencil skirt, and some pumps for a sophisticated and professional look. Make sure to choose a more conservative corset style, in a solid colour or a subtle pattern, to keep the outfit office-appropriate.

Festival Outfit: A corset can add a unique touch to a festival outfit. Pair it with a fringed skirt or shorts, and some cowboy boots for a fun and boho look. Don't forget to add a flower crown or a statement hat to complete the festival vibe.

Glam Night Out: For a night out on the town, a corset can add some sex appeal to your outfit. Pair it with a mini skirt or a pair of leather pants, and add some strappy heels and statement jewellery for a glamorous look. Choose a corset with intricate detailing or lace-up accents for added drama.

Remember, when wearing a corset, it's important to choose one that fits well and is comfortable to wear. Don't forget to layer and accessorise to create a complete and stylish outfit.

Also Read: Y2K sunglasses to bucket hats, 8 trending accessories you must get your hands on

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

fashion life and style Lifestyle news fashion news lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK