Your guide to style corset in 5 rad ways to steal the show

Corsets have been around for centuries, and they have evolved from being an undergarment worn primarily by women to a versatile piece of clothing that can be styled in many different ways.

Whether you're looking to add a touch of glamour to your night out, create a unique festival outfit, or make a statement at a formal event, a corset can be a great addition to your wardrobe.

In this listicle, Suman Bharti, Founder of Bunny Corset shares five ways to style a corset for various occasions, from a casual weekend outing to a glam night out. So, whether you're a corset enthusiast or just looking to try something new, read on for some fashion inspiration.

Casual Weekend Outing: For a laid-back weekend look, pair a corset with high-waisted jeans or a skirt. This will create a flattering silhouette while still maintaining a casual vibe. To add some edge to your outfit, throw on a denim or leather jacket and some ankle boots.

Formal Event: A corset can be an elegant and sophisticated option for a formal event. Pair it with a flowing maxi skirt or a pair of tailored trousers, and add some statement jewellery and a pair of heels to complete the look. Choose a corset in a luxurious fabric like satin or velvet for a more elevated feel.

Office Wear: Although a corset may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of office wear, it can work if styled appropriately. Pair it with a blazer, tailored pants or a pencil skirt, and some pumps for a sophisticated and professional look. Make sure to choose a more conservative corset style, in a solid colour or a subtle pattern, to keep the outfit office-appropriate.

Festival Outfit: A corset can add a unique touch to a festival outfit. Pair it with a fringed skirt or shorts, and some cowboy boots for a fun and boho look. Don't forget to add a flower crown or a statement hat to complete the festival vibe.

Glam Night Out: For a night out on the town, a corset can add some sex appeal to your outfit. Pair it with a mini skirt or a pair of leather pants, and add some strappy heels and statement jewellery for a glamorous look. Choose a corset with intricate detailing or lace-up accents for added drama.

Remember, when wearing a corset, it's important to choose one that fits well and is comfortable to wear. Don't forget to layer and accessorise to create a complete and stylish outfit.

