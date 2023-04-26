Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Y2K sunglasses to bucket hats 8 trending accessories you must get your hands on

Y2K sunglasses to bucket hats, 8 trending accessories you must get your hands on

Premium

Updated on: 26 April,2023 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

Level up your look with trending accessories that have caught the eye of fashionistas. Stylists and fashion experts share handy tips to choose the perfect accessory that will amp up your outfit and confidence

Y2K sunglasses to bucket hats, 8 trending accessories you must get your hands on

If you are someone who loves everything fashion, now is the perfect time to try out some of the currently trending accessories. Photo Courtesy: iStock


Accessories are now ruling the fashion world like never before, and there can be no debate about it. Be it Kiara Advani’s pink shawl and her mini bag collection that created a lot of buzz, or the veteran actor Zeenat Aman’s recent collaboration with jewellery label Misho, or even our very own Karan Johar’s ever stylish sun glasses, accessories have been making signature style statements for quite some time now.

life and style fashion news fashion mumbai Lifestyle news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK