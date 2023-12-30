Stylists drop seven fashion trends that are going to be a rage in 2024

Wrapping up 2023, here is a round-up of seven fashion trends that should sum up your shopping bag in 2024

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

As we step into the new year, the moment is ripe to assess our wardrobes. With fresh fashion trends set to unfold in 2024, it’s time to identify items that may be outdated, those that can be refreshed and determine new stock to enhance your style.



In the fashion landscape of 2024, experts anticipate a persistent influence of '90s-inspired aesthetics, featuring elements such as jelly (oversized) accessories and ultra-casual styles. Additionally, they predict unexpected and eclectic sources of inspiration, ranging from girl-core fashion and jazz influences to a revival of retro femininity, promising diverse style moments throughout the year.



Additionally, experts opine that gone are the days when sustainable fashion was synonymous with dull and uninspiring designs. “Slow fashion brands are redefining the narrative, proving that ethical choices can be synonymous with cutting-edge fashion. It's a bold statement of style, showcasing that fashion can be both cool and conscious,” remarks Rajeswari Mavuri, founder of Label RaMa – a Hyderabad-based fashion label working with Indian handlooms.



Seven fashion trends to watch out for in 2024

Entering 2024, fashion is taking a new vibe. Minimalism is stealing the show, with clean and refined looks on the rise, shares Mavuri. Picture the chic simplicity of '90s New York, whites and sheer fabrics are making a stylish comeback in unique ways. And there's a mix of loose-fitting silhouettes and the revival of floral prints, giving us a variety of trends to look forward to!