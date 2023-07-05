Suffering from acne? 6 expert beauty tips to unclog pores during monsoon

Monsoon is here and so is the bad news for skin: Humidity. We have an expert sharing the ultimate monsoon skincare guide to attaining glowing skin amidst soaring humidity

As we transition from summer to monsoon, our skin requirements also undergo a transformation. The intense heat and humid conditions can have a detrimental impact on our complexion, necessitating the adaptation of our skincare regimens.

Whether you're enjoying the sun's warmth or encountering sporadic downpours, here are a few invaluable skincare suggestions to maintain the health and radiance of your skin throughout the summer and monsoon seasons. Here are handy tips by a skincare expert Sushil Brahmbhatt that will help you attain the monsoon glow. He is an avid creator and guides on skincare regimes on Moj app.

Bathe your skin with sunscreen:

Sunscreen is a must-have all year round, but it becomes even more crucial during the summer and monsoon months. The sun's harmful UV rays can still penetrate through clouds and cause damage to your skin. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it generously to all exposed areas of your skin. Remember to reapply every two hours, especially if you're spending extended periods outdoors or getting wet in the rain.

Use a soft and oil-free cleanser:

The hot and humid weather can lead to excessive sebum production, clogged pores, and breakouts. Switch to a gentle, oil-free cleanser that effectively removes dirt, sweat, and excess oil without stripping away your skin's natural moisture. Opt for cleansers with ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil, which can help combat acne and keep your skin clear and fresh.

Exfoliate once a week:

Exfoliation is key to removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, leaving your skin smooth and glowing. However, be mindful not to overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can strip away essential oils and cause irritation. Once a week, use a gentle exfoliating scrub or a chemical exfoliant containing alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) to reveal a brighter complexion.

Moisturize with a light or gel-based moisturizer:

Hydration is vital, regardless of the weather conditions. During the summer and monsoon seasons, swap out heavy creams for lightweight, gel-based moisturizers. These formulations provide ample hydration without feeling heavy or greasy on the skin. Look for moisturizers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera, which help lock in moisture and soothe any inflammation caused by the weather.

Less (Makeup) Is More - Use BB or CC cream:

Heavy makeup can feel suffocating during hot and humid weather, leading to clogged pores and potential breakouts. Embrace a natural and effortless look by opting for lighter alternatives like BB (beauty balm) or CC (color-correcting) creams. These multitasking products provide hydration, sun protection, and light coverage, giving you a fresh and glowing complexion while allowing your skin to breathe.

Keep yourself hydrated:

Maintaining hydration is crucial for healthy skin, especially during summer and monsoon. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body and skin hydrated from within. Additionally, indulge in hydrating fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and citrus fruits, which can help replenish electrolytes and promote radiant skin. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol, as they can dehydrate your body and adversely affect your skin.

Remember, skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Pay attention to your skin's specific needs and adjust your routine accordingly. If you have any persistent skin concerns or conditions, it's best to consult a dermatologist who can provide personalized advice and recommendations.

By following these skincare tips, you can protect and nourish your skin, ensuring a healthy and radiant appearance throughout the summer and monsoon seasons. Embrace the beauty of these seasons while keeping your skin glowing and happy.

