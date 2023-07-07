The art of layering: mastering the multi-step skincare routine by Queenie Singh

Tired of dull skin during monsoon? Expert shares a hands-on approach to ace the multi-step skincare routine

The 1st step to the 10th step of an expert skincare routine is well-rounded. At Beauty by BiE, Queenie Singh believes everyone should master the art of skincare discipline and commitment. “A routine has the capability to anchor and ground you as you navigate your hectic lifestyle”, shares Singh, India's former Miss India and supermodel, columnist, and global wellness leader.

Some people find it easy to stick to a CTM cleanser, toner, moisturiser routine while others are initiated enough to mimic the entire 10-step Korean routine. We’re the latter, of course, added Singh. So, let’s delve into the art of layering by creating your own personalized multi-step skincare routine.

Hello, clean slate!

First and foremost, a clean canvas is what you should be creating. Begin with the Korean skincare ritual of double cleansing by reaching for a gentle and hydrating oil-based cleanser that melts away SPF and makeup. Follow it up with a water-based, impurity-extracting face wash that removes dirt, sweat, and pollutants. Make sure your cleanser and face wash are both non-stripping so you don’t need a toner to rebalance your skin.

Powered up potions

To get the most out of your layering process, be really specific. What skin concerns are plaguing you and which ingredients suit your skin the most? Whether it’s hydration, brightening, or fighting signs of ageing, serums, essences, and ampoules are full of potent actives that target and transform.

If hyaluronic acid doesn’t work for you, reach for vitamin E; if tea tree oil is too slow, switch to niacinamide. Don’t give up easily! Experiment with this step as much as you can to meet your ingredient matches.

Wink away your worries

While your eyes are the windows to your soul, they’re also the first place we see signs of ageing. The delicate eye area comes with its fair share of other skin concerns like dark circles and puffiness. Find a reliable all-in-one eye area gel that can brighten, depuff, and iron out fine lines and wrinkles. Use your ring finger to apply eye treatments and be careful not to tug or pull the skin.

A high-five for hydration

If there’s a step you should incorporate every morning and night without fail, it’s your moisturiser. Seal in the benefits of your serum by layering on a cream that’s right for your skin type and the season. India tends to experience vastly different weather conditions, depending on the geography, so if you have oily skin, it might benefit you to use a lightweight gel during the monsoon with hydrators like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera. Shivering skin in the winter months? Go for a thicker cold cream rich in fatty acids like squalane or almond oil and finish up your routine with a face oil.

Shield up, sunshine!

Make no compromises when it comes to your SPF. It should be with you every step of the way, like your very own guardian angel. Physical sunscreens with broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection without comedogenic ingredients will suit all skin types. Look for a sunblock with SPF 30 or higher and anything with or above a PA+++ rating. This will ensure you remain optimally protected and ready to take on your day. If you intend to go to the beach, your sunscreen should be water-resistant and oxybenzone-free to safeguard yourself as well as the environment.

Weekly weapons

Now that you have the basics down, feel free to expand your repertoire. Start with the multitude of masks available in the market. Clay, sheet, cream, gel, peel-off, bubble and the list goes on. Find the one that suits your skin and its concerns, and apply it once a week to begin with. Chemical or physical exfoliators up to thrice a week can help slough off dead skin cells and resurface fresher layers. Whenever your skin needs a burst of hydration, face and lip sleeping masks are good additions to your PM routine.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with all the steps, keep this rule of thumb in mind - start with wash-off products and end with sealants, moving always from a consistency of thinnest to thickest. All good things take time, so it’s important to remember to stay consistent with your routine and make room for enjoyment and experimentation.

