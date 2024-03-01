Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > The ultimate fashion guide to embracing quiet luxury with Indian attire
<< Back to Elections 2024

The ultimate fashion guide to embracing quiet luxury with Indian attire

Premium

Updated on: 28 March,2024 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

The growing popularity of quiet luxury, a minimalist approach to fashion that emphasises timeless elegance, quality and everyday versatility, cannot be denied. Fashion experts list tips on how to ace this global trend

The ultimate fashion guide to embracing quiet luxury with Indian attire

The concept of quiet luxury is all about appreciating the finer things in life without the need to show off or make a statement.

Quiet luxury is a trend across fashion and lifestyle that has gained massive popularity across the globe. It refers to a refined and understated approach to luxury, where the focus is on quality, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance rather than flashy logos or overt branding. The concept of quiet luxury is all about appreciating the finer things in life without the need to show off or make a statement. It's a subtle yet powerful way of expressing one's personal style and taste. If you are wondering, how can you communicate sophistication and refinement through your OOTD, we’ve got fashion experts to help you out. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news fashion fashion news culture news india
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK