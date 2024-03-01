The ultimate fashion guide to embracing quiet luxury with Indian attire

The growing popularity of quiet luxury, a minimalist approach to fashion that emphasises timeless elegance, quality and everyday versatility, cannot be denied. Fashion experts list tips on how to ace this global trend

The concept of quiet luxury is all about appreciating the finer things in life without the need to show off or make a statement.

Quiet luxury is a trend across fashion and lifestyle that has gained massive popularity across the globe. It refers to a refined and understated approach to luxury, where the focus is on quality, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance rather than flashy logos or overt branding. The concept of quiet luxury is all about appreciating the finer things in life without the need to show off or make a statement. It's a subtle yet powerful way of expressing one's personal style and taste. If you are wondering, how can you communicate sophistication and refinement through your OOTD, we’ve got fashion experts to help you out.