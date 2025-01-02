Fashion experts share a comprehensive guide to men's winter fashion, providing expert tips on how to dress both stylishly and comfortably during the colder months

Winter is here, and if you are lost in a sea of sweaters and scarves, we’ve got you! With a wide range of accessories to choose from, winter can be an excellent time to experiment and turn some heads with your sophisticated attire. Beware though, while the cool breeze demands that you layer up, it may leave you with a bulky ensemble. With the right winter essentials and a little bit of planning, you can dress stylishly yet comfortably. Whether you’re looking to elevate your winter staples or experiment with bolder accessories or footwear, fashion experts will help you add depth to your winter wardrobe.

Winter wardrobe staples for men

Winter styling is all about having a set of essentials that can be paired with each other to create different ensembles. Amritha Ram, creative director of KH House of Khaddar lists seven winter staples every man must have.

Classic overcoat

A well-tailored overcoat in neutral shades like navy, black, or camel is essential for cold weather. Look for high-quality wool or cashmere blends for maximum warmth and style.

Chunky knit sweater

A cosy, textured sweater adds both warmth and visual interest.

Versatile scarf

A high-quality wool or cashmere scarf is both functional and fashionable. It adds a touch of warmth and elevates any outfit, whether it's a casual weekend look or a more formal occasion.

Fitted blazer

A well-fitted blazer, in tweed or wool, is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down.

Thermal innerwear

A handy base layer, lightweight thermals provide essential warmth without adding bulk.

Sturdy boots

A pair of high-quality insulated leather boots with a good grip are a practical and fashionable winter staple.

Dark wash denim

Durable and versatile, dark jeans pair effortlessly with sweaters, boots, and various outerwear.

How to layer

To help you stay warm, stylish, and comfortable throughout the coldest months of the year, Ram shares a blueprint to layering:

Start with a base layer: Wear thermals or moisture-wicking fabrics to keep yourself warm and dry. Add a middle layer: Use a knit sweater to trap heat and provide insulation. Top It off: Choose a structured jacket or overcoat to protect yourself Play with textures: Combine different materials like wool, leather, and knits for a stylish and dynamic look. Accessorise smartly: Use scarves, gloves, and beanies to add practicality and a touch of personality to your outfit.

Winter styling on a budget

The key to dressing well on a budget has always been versatility. “If you plan carefully, you can maintain a stylish winter wardrobe on a tight budget,” believes Ravi Gupta, creative director of Gargee Designer. He lists five ways to elevate your winter wardrobe on a budget:



Neutrals

A neutral jacket, a timeless knit sweater, and a pair of black or brown boots are good starting points for a versatile ensemble. Remember to pair them with different essentials to end up with multiple outfits.

Keep an eye out for bargains

Get top-notch goods at a bargain by looking for discounts or price cuts near the end of winter. Thrift stores and antique shops are happy hunting grounds for truly unique and cheap items, like vintage scarves and coats.

Add depth to your ensemble

Turtlenecks thermal tops are modest layering essentials that have a simple way to enhance your look. Low-cost ways to lend some character and depth to your garments are beanies, scarves, and gloves.

Mix high with low

Learn also how to mix high fashion and low fashion - there is no need to sacrifice quality for prices. A fine jacket and a cheap jersey create a properly composed outfit.

Maintain your goods

If taken appropriate care, quality sweaters, jackets, and boots can last you years. To extend the life of your garment, store your winter wear properly, and always read the care label to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Elevating with accessories

Beyond their practical function of keeping you warm, winter accessories are crucial for expressing your individuality and elevating your overall style. Gupta shares a list of must-have accessories to complement your winter wardrobe:

Statement scarves: Start with a statement scarf; bright colors or designs contrast well with muted clothing. Chunky knits give off a warm, relaxed vibe, while a cashmere or wool scarf adds refinement.

Cover head: A wool fedora goes well with fitted jackets, and a ribbed knit beanie goes well with casual ensembles.



Glove it up: Gloves are a necessity; leather makes the wearer look very fashionable, while tech gloves will work during the daytime.

Add fun socks: Use socks for slight texturing and visual play. For a quirky look, have your festive or seasonal patterned socks popping from boots.

Pin it: For a final, unique, personalized touch, consider adding brooches or pins to coats and jackets. Remember, your winter outfits can easily be enhanced by carefully matching these accessories to your clothing.

How to pick out a winter coat

To ensure that you find the perfect fit and style for your body shape and preferences, Prakhar Rao, founder and designer of Zero Tolerance shares an expert guide to picking out a winter coat:

Slim builds: Double-breasted or belted styles can add structure and visual interest to a slim frame. Athletic builds: Trench coats can complement broad shoulders while maintaining a sleek and sophisticated look. Tall frames: Longline overcoats can elongate your figure and create a striking silhouette. Shorter frames: Cropped pea coats can visually shorten your torso, creating the illusion of longer legs. Broader frames: Dark, single-breasted coats can help to streamline the silhouette and create a more streamlined appearance.

Choosing the right boots

“When choosing winter boots, one must consider comfort, look, and functionality”, poses Gupta. This winter, pay heed to his five simple tips:

What do you need them for : Are you enduring chilly weather, snow, or rain? Waterproof, insulated, boots with grip-enhancing rubber soles should be selected for snowy conditions. Opt leather for versatile: Brands selling outdoor footwear tend to combine utility and fashion. Black and brown leather boots are traditional ones to get for people who are looking for versatile choices. They go well with both professional and casual attire. Minimal or bold? Lace-up combat boots for a tough, high-octane look, and Chelsea boots for a sophisticated, minimal look. Watch out for materials: Suede and full-grain leather are strong but may need to be weatherproofed. Fasten the boots to ensure sufficient arch support and cushioning of the feet, as comfort is very important. Mind the sole: Pick shoes with a thick sole as not only stylish but also useful in colder weather.

Common winter fashion mistakes to avoid

Your winter ensemble might seem straightforward but is far from it. Rao lists five fashion pax you must steer clear of this winter.

Ill-fitting outerwear

Oversized coats can overwhelm your figure, making you look boxy or disproportionate. When possible, look for tailored options, which will ensure a perfect fit that complements your body shape while providing warmth.

Skipping accessories

Neglecting accessories can leave your winter look feeling incomplete and less polished. Elevate your look by incorporating gloves and scarves. They introduce texture, colour, and personality to your outfit.

Bulky layers

Layering too many thick garments can create a bulky and unflattering silhouette, You may opt for streamlined and lightweight layers. This allows for better movement and maintains a more polished and proportionate look. Consider using thinner, high-quality materials that provide warmth without adding bulk.

Summer footwear

Wearing sneakers or other unsuitable footwear in winter can leave you cold, and uncomfortable, and potentially expose you to the elements. It is advisable to invest in insulated boots that are designed to keep your feet warm and dry in cold weather. Look for options with good traction to navigate slippery surfaces safely.

Low-quality fabrics

Using poor-quality fabrics in your winter wardrobe can lead to discomfort, reduced warmth, and a shorter lifespan for your garments. Choose natural and sustainable materials like cashmere or wool. These fabrics offer superior warmth, durability, and comfort, making your winter wardrobe more enjoyable and long-lasting.