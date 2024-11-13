Breaking News
Tira unveils flagship luxury beauty store in Mumbai: What's can shoppers expect?

Updated on: 13 November,2024 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The store spans over 6200 sq ft and includes 15 shop-in-shop boutiques featuring global brands

Tira unveils flagship luxury beauty store in Mumbai: What's can shoppers expect?

Tira flagship store at Jio World Plaza

Tira unveils flagship luxury beauty store in Mumbai: What's can shoppers expect?
Reliance Retail’s beauty chain Tira inaugurated its luxury flagship store on Wednesday at Jio World Plaza to elevate the beauty shopping experience for city residents and visitors.


The store spans over 6200 sq ft with meticulously crafted details offering an experience at par with international standards. It includes 15 shop-in-shop boutiques featuring global brands, such as Dior, Estée Lauder, Yves Saint Laurent, La Mer, Prada and Valentino. The concept aims to facilitate immersive and experiential luxury shopping.


Commenting on the flagship launch, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “At Tira, we are creating a destination that redefines luxury in beauty for India, blending world-class brands with elevated services to craft an experience unlike any other. Our Tira flagship store at Jio World Plaza represents a commitment to celebrating beauty in its finest form – where every detail is designed to indulge, inspire, and transform. We are excited to invite our customers on this extraordinary journey into luxury beauty.”


What can visitors expect?

The flagship store has introduced several novel concepts, alongside bringing products and experiences from the best in beauty and skincare.

One can experience the ‘Dior Addict Beauty Ritual’ — a luxurious, five-step process that combines skincare and makeup to achieve a radiant look. Over at Armani, one can enjoy a complimentary, signature make-up application. The YSL shop-in-shop also offers a premium make-up service.

The Scent Room provides an immersive olfactory experience. One can explore each scent’s unique story and uncover a fragrance that resonates with their personal identity.

One can also experience in-store skincare services at the Tira Beauty Suite. Another attraction for beauty lovers is the Augustinus Bader signature facials, available exclusively at this location in India.

They have also introduced a beauty concierge service to provide a tailormade and personalised shopping experience. The Tira Cafe is icing on the cake, giving a refreshing end to the shopping experience. This flagship store will leverage cutting-edge technology tools in the beauty space, such as virtual try-ons and personalised recommendations.

