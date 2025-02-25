Zara shuts iconic Mumbai store housed in heritage building at Fort

The store shut down after eight years of opening, with February 23, 2025, being the last day of operations

Zara store in Ismail Building at Fort (Pic: Ashish Raje)

In a disappointing news for fashion enthusiasts, Spanish fast fashion giant Zara has shut its only independent store in the city, which was housed in the 119-year-old Ismail Building in Flora Fountain area of South Mumbai.

The retail store in the iconic 5-storey building began operations in 2017, after extensive restoration work undertaken by conservation architects Kirtida Unwalla and Mona Sanghvi, along with Zara's in-house team of architects. Spread across 51,300 square feet, the store featured contemporary interiors, while the building exterior retained its classic charm.

The store shut down after eight years of opening, with February 23, 2025, being the last day of operations.

Zara began operations in India through Inditex Trent, a joint venture between Spain's Inditex group (which owns Zara and other brands) and Tata Trent (Tata Group's retail arm). According to reports, in 2017, the company entered into a lease of Rs 30 crore annual rent (Rs 2.5 crore/month), with a 5-year lock-in period. At the time of opening, this was touted as the biggest Zara store in India.

Zara stores in India

According to the Zara website, after the closing of this iconic store, five brand outlets remain in the city. These are at:

Phoenix Market City, Kurla

Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

Oberoi Mall, Goregaon

Infiniti Mall, Malad

Viviana Mall, Thane

There are total 7 outlets in Maharashtra -- 5 in Mumbai and 2 in Pune, and India houses total 22 outlets, according to the website.

About Ismail building

This heritage structure located near Flora Fountain is over 100 years old and features the Neo-Classical architecture style. It previously housed banks and offices, and underwent extensive restoration work before Zara occupied the space in 2017.

