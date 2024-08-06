In a medical journey full of twists and turns, the patient was admitted to the hospital with complaints of ascites (water in the belly) which was resistant to medical treatment

Dr Virendra Chauhan, Prof. Dr Tom Cherian with Joy Setlhare and the patient Oduetse Setlhare. Photo Courtesy: The Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central

Listen to this article Mumbai doctors successfully treat 60-year-old father who gets liver from 38-year-old daughter x 00:00

Oduetse Setlhare, a 59-year-old diabetic patient from Botswana in Southern Africa has received a new lease of life after being treat at The Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central in collaboration with the South Asian Liver Institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a medical journey full of twists and turns, the patient was admitted to the hospital with complaints of ascites (water in the belly) which was resistant to medical treatment. The patient had uncontrolled Diabetes mellitus on Insulin with Hba1c of more than 9.5 which unfortunately had already destroyed the liver beyond repair. The Liver team at Wockhardt Hospitals India were contacted by the patient a few months ago, when a careful evaluation was begun into their management. Prof Dr Tom Cherian did online consultations with the patient several times to see if any other non-surgical options were available. However, when none were found, arrangements were made for the family to come to Mumbai for a liver transplant.

Prof Dr Tom Cherian, founder of South Asian Liver Institute & head of Liver Transplantation at Wockhardt Hospitals says, “Following the surgery which took over 12 hours, the patient was discharged this week safely. The complexity of the surgery is hard to comprehend with a team of 3-4 surgeons and 1-2 anesthetists, working for over 12 hours continuously to finish the surgery. Given the above it is worth noting that despite such complexity the surgical team managed to avoid a blood transfusion in the patient. He also mentioned that through God’s grace, we were successfully able to navigate a complex medical journey. The case was not a straightforward one with the patient having portal vein thrombosis which in many countries and centers is considered a contra-indication for transplantation. Only surgical teams with large volume experience are able to manage these cases without additional complications. It is also important to note that the case was made possible by the generosity of a loving daughter. The commitment of Wockhardt Hospitals to excellence, collaboration and personalised treatment is evident in the successful outcome of the challenging case. Our emphasis underscores our mission to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients” he added.

A multi-disciplinary team including Dr Kedar Toraskar (Intensivist) were closely involved in the care of the patient, which was one of the key reasons for the success. Prof Dr Tom Cherian had worked for 16 years in the UK and had performed over 400 transplants in London, before returning to India.

The donor, 39-year-old Joy Setlhare who is the recipient's eldest daughter, struggled while seeing her father's mental decline, which occurs in people with NASH because the liver is unable to remove toxins from the blood. She shares, "When I was growing up, he was so sharp and to see him lose that to the disease was really hard. He was always jovial and would joke around and people loved him for his humor. It was like his personality changed”.

Dr Virendra, Centre Head at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, remarks, “This successful journey underscores the collaborative efforts of a dedicated medical team, showcasing Wockhardt Hospitals' commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive healthcare solutions. The hospital continues to be at the forefront of medical excellence, offering specialized care that transforms lives”.

Somnath Shetty, head-International Business, Wockhardt Hospitals states, “We provide affordable, high-end surgeries such as liver transplants for underinsured and waitlisted international patients, while upholding transparency and ethics. With over 21,000 international patients treated across specialties from 91 countries in the past decade, Wockhardt Hospitals, India is a trusted global healthcare provider. Driven by an experienced team of doctors and leveraging high-end technologies with state-of-the-art infrastructure, we offer comprehensive care to patients and ensure Life Wins.”