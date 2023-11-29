Essential Skin Food Review: Is This Supplement Worth Trying?

Essential Skin Food is an all-natural anti-aging supplement packed with skin-nourishing compounds that boost collagen production enhancing your skin’s appearance.

About Essential Skin Food

Are you concerned about your skin’s health? Is the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles worrying you? Then it's time you tried Essential Skin Food, an organic anti-aging supplement by ActivatedYou. It is formulated with six plant-based ingredients that actively boost the production of collagen enhancing your skin’s elasticity, giving you firmer and tighter skin.

Essential Skin Food promotes healthy cell turnover and regenerates the skin. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles giving you a younger and more beautiful complexion. It also hydrates and revitalizes your skin by fighting free radicals, offering protection from UV rays and repairing damaged skin barriers.

In this review, we discuss key details about Essential Skin Food, from how it works, its ingredients, various benefits, how it compares to other brands and so much more. Based on our research, we believe this is one of the best natural anti-aging skin supplements on the market today and we hope this review will help you decide if it will be your go-to skin supplement.

Notable Facts About Essential Skin Food

Form Capsules Primary Active Ingredients Vitamin C, Calcium, Dermaval Blend, L-Lysine, and L-Proline, Cosmythic French Maritime Pine Bark Extract Ingredient Purity 100% Benefits Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; Boosts collagen production; Promotes skin elasticity; Supports healthy cell turnover; Enhances skin plumpness; Fights skin-damaging free radicals Safety Doctor-formulated; Made in a facility that follows strict safety regulations in the USA; 100% plant-based ingredients; No chemical or artificial additives; Price $49 Category Average Price $40-$60 Number of Capsules 30 Dosage Take one capsule daily Purchase Official Website

How Does Essential Skin Food Work?

Essential Skin Food generally works by supporting collagen production in the body thus enhancing skin regeneration and leaving you with radiant, youthful, and glowing skin.

Collagen in the skin diminishes with age leading to sagging skin and wrinkles. This supplement therefore stimulates the production of collagen to replace lost collagen. It in turn makes the skin more elastic, tighter, and firmer and also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

According to research done in the Nutrients Journal by Liane, Gerrit, Joachim, and Werner, collagen enhances the skin’s elasticity, density, and hydration.

The Essential Skin Food formula combines six active collagen-boosting plant-based ingredients that contain skin-nourishing and rejuvenating compounds.

One of the key ingredients in this supplement is Vitamin C. Several studies have shown that Vitamin C reduces skin hyper-pigmentation giving you an even skin tone with youthful radiance.[7] It is also a potent antioxidant and protects the skin from photo-aging. A review by Hitoshi Masaki, in the Journal of Dermatological Science, discusses the skin anti-aging effects of Vitamin C as an antioxidant.

Other ingredients include the Dermaval Blend which features a broad-spectrum of phytonutrients and superfoods that work to prevent elastin and collagen degeneration. It also includes amino acids like L-lysine and L-Proline which support skin regeneration.[4]

All the ingredients in Essential Skin Food work together to make it a potent supplement for enhancing healthy skin.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Essential Skin Food?

These are the key ingredients in Essential Skin Food:

Vitamin C

This is an essential vitamin for skin health, is known to stimulate collagen production, and has anti-aging effects on the skin. It is also a potent antioxidant and protects the skin against photodamage induced by UV rays. [1]

An article published in the Frontiers in Physiology by Kaigin Wang, Hui Jiang , and other researchers states that the skin needs Vitamin C in high concentration to enhance the formation of collagen and the skin barrier in the dermis, which in turn protects against skin diseases. Dr. Michael Roberts, a Skincare Researcher, says that frequent use of Vitamin C will enhance an even skin complexion and youthful radiance.

Dermaval Blend

This is a natural collagen enhancer that improves the elasticity and firmness of the skin by slowing down the breakdown of elastin in the body. It makes use of phytonutrient components like Coffee Berry Extract, Camu Camu, Pomegranate Extract, Acai, Asparagus, Okra, Quercetin, and Acerola Extract.

A review by Future Ceuticals says that the Dermaval Complex inhibits collagenase and elastase activity thereby protecting the body against elastin and collagen degeneration. Cosmetic Chemist, Dr. Wilson James, said that the composition of the Dermaval blend makes it a remarkable addition to anti-aging supplements.

Cosmythic™

Cosmythic is an extract from French Maritime Pine Bark, which is rich in antioxidants, bioflavonoids, and polyphenols that protect the face skin from photo-aging and help reduce UV-induced skin damage.

It reduces skin hyper-pigmentation and enhances its hydration when applied topically or administered orally as a dietary supplement. Dr. Olivia, an Aesthetic Medicine Practitioner, says that this ingredient protects the skin from oxidative stress and can also promote resilient and healthy skin.

L-Lysine and L-Proline

These are amino acids that are essential building blocks of collagen in the body. One of the claims of Essential Skin Food is enhancing the production of collagen in the skin and that is where L-lysine and L-proline come in as they support the building of collagen in the skin. [3]

According to a review article in the Journal of Amino Acids by Peng Li and Guoyao Wu, amino acids have collagen-boosting effects thus enhancing the firmness and elasticity of the skin. L-lysine also supports skin regeneration. [4]

Calcium

In addition to supporting strong bones and teeth, Calcium also enhances the formation of the skin barrier and encourages cell turnover. [5] In an article by A. L. Kennedy in Health Fully, Calcium is beneficial in regulating how fast the body sheds and generates old and new skin cells simultaneously.

According to the National Cancer and Research Institute, Calcium may also reduce the risk of skin cancer as it regulates the pigment in skin cells and offers protection from harmful UV rays. Dr. Asma Kanwal Jawad, a dermatologist and cosmetologist, says that Calcium also stimulates the production of sebum allowing the skin to retain its natural moisture. [6]

Pros and Cons of Essential Skin Food

What We Like

Essential Skin Food boosts collagen production.

This supplement reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

It can repair the damaged skin barrier.

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food encourages healthy cell turnover.

encourages healthy cell turnover. This formula promotes skin elasticity, hydration, and plumpness.

What We Don’t Like

The results for different customers could vary.

It can only be purchased online and not in retail stores.

It may take a longer time for some users to see visible results.

Essential Skin Food Customer Reviews

We found that a majority of the Essential Skin Food reviews to be positive. The before and after images of some customers who have tried the supplement show improvement in skin tone, clarity, and texture, and others show a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Customers simply love the Essential Skin Food formula. It does not contain redundant herbs but features a unique blend of active collagen-boosting ingredients that enhance the overall appearance of the skin. It has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 60 reviews on the official website.

One of the top 5-star reviews is from customer Noreen, who says, “ I added Essential Skin Food to my skincare routine 2 months ago. I’ve noticed my skin is smoother and I have been getting a lot of compliments on how well I’m looking.”

Another customer, Ren who is 68 years old, gives it 5 stars and says it helped reduce the appearance of wrinkles on his face: “ I have seen my mouth and nose lines soften after using Essential Skin Food. I like it and I can’t wait to see what consistent use will do over time. Thank you.”

One critical review came from user Heather who gave it 1 star and said she did not notice any difference; “ I am one month in and I cannot say I have noticed a difference at this point. I am not sure I will continue taking the supplement.”

FAQs

Q: How Do You Take Essential Skin Food?

A: It is recommended that you take one capsule of Essential Skin Food per day after a meal. You should not take more than this amount for any reason.

Q: Where Can I Buy Essential Skin Food?

A: You can only purchase Essential Skin Food from the manufacturer’s official website. They offer free shipping for all orders above $50 for those in the USA. You also save money if you buy in bulk and they often offer promo codes. The prices are as follows:

1 bottle - $49

3 bottles - $134

6 bottles - $254

Q: Who Should Buy Essential Skin Food?

A: Essential Skin Food can be used by anyone who wants to improve the overall appearance of their skin. It is specially designed for people who have skincare concerns such as visible signs of aging, texture, dullness, and saggy skin. Younger people may also take it to repair skin damage and prevent aging.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: The manufacturer of Essential Skin Food offers a 90-day 100% money-back guarantee for all products purchased on their website. If you are not happy with the supplement, contact customer service and send back the bottles, used or unused, within 90 days from when the item was shipped to you, and they will refund your money minus shipping and handling fees.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is packed with plant-based ingredients that blend well with most diets compared to other skin supplements on the market. The ingredients also stimulate the natural production of collagen compared to other supplements which include collagen as an ingredient.

Conclusion

Essential Skin Food is a quality supplement with active collagen-enhancing ingredients that not only stimulate collagen production improving skin elasticity, but also offer various skin benefits like rejuvenation, hydration, and protection from UV-induced skin damage.

With many success stories from users who’ve tried this supplement, it is evident that Essential Skin Food is loved. It delivers all the claimed benefits with a safe formula that does not have harmful side effects as the ingredients are organic and plant-based.

This supplement is highly recommended by several dermatologists. Registered dietician Kelli Shallal says that Essential Skin Food is an incredible supplement for anyone looking for a natural, plant-based solution for optimal skin health.

We recommend Essential Skin Food anti-aging supplement without hesitation to anyone looking to achieve radiant, youthful, and glowing skin. As with any other dietary supplement, consistency is key to getting positive results.

