Celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia marries partner in South Africa

Chef Ritu Dalmia married Michaela Tedsen in South Africa (Pic: Instagram/@ritudal)

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia recently took to Instagram to share glimpses from her wedding ceremony with partner Michaela Tedsen. The couple tied the knot on November 5 at Leeu Estates Hotel in Franschhoek, South Africa.

“Mrs. and Mrs.,” she captioned the post, also writing “#happiestdayofmylife” to express her joy on the occasion.

For her big day, Dalmia opted for colourful striped pants, paired with a beige waistcoat and a long black blazer. Tedsen, on the other hand, wore a flaired red dress.

In the candid and heartwarming pictures shared by the chef, the couple can be seen posing happily in the midst of their loved ones. One picture also shows the wedding cake, which features a beautiful floral pattern.

The couple’s friends and loved ones were quick to share their wishes and blessings.

“All heart, many congratulations chef,” wrote chef Anahita Dhondy.

Chef Suvir Saran commented, “What wonderful news. Congratulations chef!”

South Africa legalised same-sex marriage in November 2006. Last year, India declined to recognise same-sex marriage as a fundamental right.

Dalmia is a prominent LGBTQ+ rights activist and was one of the petitioners who fought against Section 377 that criminalised same-sex relationships. The same was decriminalised in 2018 in a landmark decision.

Dalmia has contributed immensely to the culinary world. She is a celebrity chef and co-owner of the popular Italian restaurant chain ‘Diva’. She owns restaurants in both India and Milan.