Dry Dating: Why more men and women are opting to go on alcohol-free dates

The dating game changes from time to time and while some love drinking on their dates, there are an increasing number of people opting out of it. There are some who have been doing it for some time but there are others who are slowly making the shift towards going on sober dates and here’s why

'Dry Dating' is a trend that involves going on an alcohol-free date with the person you like. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Shruti Railkar doesn’t like to drink alcohol on her dates. It is a practice that she has started following only recently but very consciously. The reasons are plentiful and even though she drinks occasionally otherwise, it has been one practice she hasn't budged from, owing to its many benefits. She explains, “I switched to non-alcohol dates because of trust issues. There are men who tend to take advantage of a drunk woman. There are incidents where men have mixed up something in a woman's drink without her consent.”