Valentine's Day painted two different pictures for the pessimists and the optimists. 23 per cent of daters above 26 called it yet another reminder of their relationship status, more so, the lack of it

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article For 6 out of 10 Indians, Valentine's Day is all about love, while the rest call it just another day x 00:00

Valentine's Day -- the day of grand romantic gestures for some and sitting at home with no plans for others. To settle the debate on the importance of the day, India dating app with over 35 million users, QuackQuack, surveyed over 12,000 daters. The results revealed an interesting insight, putting people into two primary groups- the lovebirds who wait eagerly for it and those who think the February 14 is just another Friday.



The app's founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "In the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, we see a lot of changes in users' dating patterns. Our survey shows approximately 6 in 10 daters are all wrapped up in planning and in on the love fest, and it reflects on their chat pattern and login period."

Data for the survey conducted in the first week of February was collected from Tier 1, 2, and 3 daters aged 18 to 38. Respondents included a mix of new joiners, daters using the app for more than four months, singles, couples, and long-distance matches for a more exhaustive insight.

Pessimists Vs Optimists

On the other hand, 3 in 5 daters disclosed seeing it as a motivating factor, pushing them to send out first messages and follow up on matches gone cold. QuackQuack's data backs this claim by revealing a significant uptick in messages and last-minute matches. 27-year-old Tarun from New Delhi said, "Call it the fear to dine alone or the eagerness to share a candlelight dinner with someone special, the fast approaching Valentine's Day really drove me to take a proactive measure to find a match, and I actually found one." Speaking for the other half, Nivedita (31) remarked, "It might come off as pessimistic, but I am just being a realist; I don't think the V-Day matches will work out because they are so rushed and desperate. After all, it's just another day; why give it so much power?"

The couples' take on the day

2 in 6 online couples from Tier 1 cities are noted planning an IRL meet-up, and more than 900 respondents from Tier 2 and 3 cities revealed their plans for a first-time virtual date with their matches. Prerna and Kaushal, a couple from Bangalore, said, "We have been chatting for a month now, and Valentine's Day seemed like the perfect moment to make a real-life introduction." There is a significant rise in first-time rendezvous plans among cross-city matches.

On the other side of the poll, some QuackQuack couples are keeping it low-key, opting to continue the day as any other, with 9 per cent of them claiming they don't believe in the concept of Valentine's Day and celebrating one day in a grand scale instead of making a continuous and sustainable effort every single day.

Gen Z Vs Millennials

In general, the survey showed a stark difference between GenZ's and Millennials' approach to V-day. 22-year-old civil service aspirant Naren commented, "Let's rename it the pressure cooker day because we are cooked if we plan a bad date and cooked in the process of planning the best date." 2560 daters between 20 and 25 revealed disliking the commercialization of the day and how "bigger gifts are equated with bigger love" have put so many people under immense pressure.

Millennials, on the flip side, have mixed sentiments for the day- 13% of female daters are reportedly embracing the spirit of love, while 2 in 5 men claim to be over it, feeling the 'pressure' of all things heart-shaped and the unquenchable expectations.

Pre-Valentine rush

The day is not just a big deal among couples; for the singles, it is the season of finally scoring a match. QuackQuack reveals a noticeable spike in traffic on the app since the beginning of February, indicating a pre-Valentine rush. Contrary to popular belief, not all are rushing to match. At least 2 in 10 daters between 25 and 35 also looked for friends to beat the loneliness and gain a sense of general reassurance that being single on Valentine's Day is not a social disaster and they are not alone in this.