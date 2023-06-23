The fact that arranged marriages in India restrict people from building a sexual identity before marriage may be the cause of their desire to have sexual interactions with someone other than their spouse. A recent survey by an extramarital dating app highlights the top 5 fantasies Indian married people have

Breaking the monotony in the bedroom can be a fun and exciting way of exploring your sexuality.

Listen to this article From kitchen romance to one-night stands: Top 5 fantasies married people have in India x 00:00

Every love connection demands intimacy, and partners strive to keep their union passionate and exciting. Over time, it's common to establish a routine in the bedroom, which could make it seem monotonous and dull. Married people can spice things up in a variety of ways by exploring, trying new things, and spicing up the routine.

Sharing her view on the same Ms. Sybill Shidell, country manager, Gleeden, India, says "Breaking the monotony in the bedroom can be a fun and exciting way of exploring your sexuality and deepening your connection with your partner. However, it is essential to establish boundaries and prioritize the well-being of the partners involved. It is up to each couple to decide what works best for them, whether it is exploring alternative sexual experiences or using new sex toys to add some excitement. Communication and mutual respect are key to any successful relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand how married people are stepping out of the routine and prepared to explore the novel aspects of the partnership, we dig into the top 5 fantasies of married people in India

Exploring the wild side

The fact that arranged marriages are popular in India and restrict people from having a sexual identity to find before being married may be the cause of people's desire to have sexual interactions with someone other than their current spouse. 19% of male respondents and 18% of female respondents in Gleeden's survey said they had fantasies about having several partners to enhance their sex lives. Surprisingly, tier-2 city residents fantasize about having more than one sexual partner, with Guwahati receiving 26% of the vote, Ludhiana receiving 19%, and Jaipur receiving 18% of the vote. In terms of fantasizing about several relationships, respondents from tier-1 cities are not far behind, with Kolkata leading the way with 21%, Delhi coming in at 19%, Mumbai at 24%, and Bangalore at 16%.



A night of impulse

The excitement and spontaneity of a one-night stand are what give it its delight. It is a method to enjoy a fleeting moment of desire while breaking up the routine of a long-term marriage. The survey portrays that 23% of males and 20% of females want to have a one-night stand with a person different from their current partner. It further states that 31% from Kolkata, 24% from Delhi, 26% from Mumbai and 22% from Bangalore are up for the same. Interestingly tier 2 cities win the race where 33% of respondents from Guwahati, 22% from Patna and 20% from Ahmedabad come up for the same.



The art of flirting

In Indian culture, flirting is frequently seen with contempt. However, a lot of married people in India fantasize about flirting with someone other than their spouse. Flirting is a strategy to make yourself feel wanted and attractive, and it may greatly increase your confidence. The survey states that 26% of males and 22% of females imagine themselves flirting in real life but not with their current partner. Further, it also states that 29% from Kolkata, 31% from Delhi, 27% from Mumbai and 26% from Bangalore come forward for the same. Nevertheless, tier 2 tends to surprise everyone as there are 33% votes from Guwahati, 28% from Patna and 23% from Ludhiana.

A click away

In India, married people frequently indulge in the dream of virtual flirting since it enables them to explore their fantasies without physically stepping outside of their marriage. According to the survey, 31% of males and 24% females fantasize about flirting virtually with someone but not their partner. Surprisingly, tier 2 cities leave tier 1 cities behind where they are, 29% from Kolkata, 34% from Delhi, 31% from Mumbai and 30% from Jaipur, 48% from Guwahati and 18% from Patna.

Fantasy or reality

The final fantasy on the list is having sex with your current partner while fantasizing about a renowned person. In India, both men and women share this common desire. It allows one to engage in some fantasy and investigate their sexual urges. The survey justifies that 26% of males and 22% of females imagine themselves having sex with someone other than their current partner. Interestingly, from tier 1 cities 28% from Kolkata, 29% from Mumbai and 26% from Bangalore agree to having this fantasy whereas in tier 2 cities its 30% from Jaipur, 35% from Guwahati and 25% from Indore.

Also Read: Dating but not ready for sex? Here’re expert intimacy tips for successful romantic relationship

