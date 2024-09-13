Breaking News
Gen Z redefines romance: What is simmer dating?

Updated on: 13 September,2024 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

A new survey released by the dating app, QuackQuack, revealed simmer dating as an emerging trend among Gen Z daters. Relationship experts and Gen Z daters will help decode the popularity, and weigh in on the benefits of this trend

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Key Highlights

  1. `Simmer dating` is a Gen-Z term for slow-paced journey towards getting to know each other
  2. Gen Z is more aware of their feelings, boundaries, and their needs, than other generations
  3. As individuals don’t have clarity on the level of commitment, this might lead to confusion

Dating app, QuackQuack's, latest study on GenZ dating patterns and tendencies found that 47 per cent of GenZ daters prefer taking a slow-paced approach, calling it ‘simmer dating.’ This trend focuses on gradual buildup and emphasises patience while finding a partner. “Simmer dating is a slow-paced journey towards getting to know each other and exploring the connection, instead of rushing the process of commitment and exclusivity. It's about letting the relationship grow organically, and focuses on attracting a healthy partner,” explains the relationship coach Dhana Supriya Chheda.

