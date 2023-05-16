Give a chance to love with this quick guide on dating post-divorce

Navigating dating after divorce can be complicated but rewarding as well. If you're prepared to fall in love again, it takes more confidence to put yourself out there

It can be intimidating to start dating again after a divorce, but the good news is that you're not alone. The only way to know for sure is to go on a first date, which can be intimidating, thrilling, or just overwhelming. If you're prepared to fall in love again, it takes more confidence to put yourself out there. While the road might be complicated, it can also be a rewarding experience.



Namrta Sharma, who met her husband Vinay on an online dating app after her divorce shares, "As a single parent, my primary concern with dating, in general, was to find someone who understood that my son is an integral part of my life and whoever my partner would be had to accept that and be comfortable with it. Online dating was my only gateway to finding new connections as I wanted to meet new people, and not those from my networks."



"A good way to navigate dating after my divorce was putting myself out there more and talking to more people online. After multiple conversations, I finally stumbled on Vinay's profile, and there was no looking back. The entire process enabled me to regain my confidence, and meeting Vinay was reassuring at many levels. Online dating apps gave me the platform and a second chance at finding love. It empowered me to take control of my dating journey and realise that it's never too late to find the one out there waiting for you." she adds.



Namrta's story is a testament to the fact that love can happen twice and there is hope for everyone who wants to restart their dating journey post-divorce. Here are some tips by Namrta on how to navigate dating after divorce:



Make an effort and give it time: If you're diving back into dating, it might feel overwhelming at times so give it time. Take it slow and date at your own pace. It was difficult to find time amidst all the responsibilities, but I made it a point to honour my commitment to make time to meet and be with Vinay. Making an effort to grow your relationship is important especially if you really feel it's the right one.



Be transparent with your children: If you are thinking of dating as a single mother, have a chat with your kids about the possibility that you might fall in love with someone and help them to be open to you about their feelings. Once I was sure of this relationship, I made my kids a part of our dating journey. Since both our kids were involved, we ensured some of our dates were around our kids. It also allowed me to understand Vinay as a parent and vice versa.



Find a balance: Our children are always our top priority, but that can't mean you won't invest time in your romantic relationship. There were times my partner and I decided to spend quality time with each other, without the kids around. So find a balance to get to know each other and grow closer.



Communicate with honesty: It's important to be transparent and honest about your needs and desires, what you're looking for in a partner and from a relationship, especially if you're beginning to date again. There is nothing more important than clear and open communication when you're building your bond. Get to know each other better first, go on online dates before meeting them in person.

