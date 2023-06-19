Ahead of World Music Day 2023, a new study by an online dating app found that 74 per cent of Indians surveyed believe it is important to have similar tastes in music as their partner

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Having similar taste in music is a must in modern dating: Survey x 00:00

For audiophiles and casual listeners alike, finding someone who shares your musical taste can be an essential part of how two people bond. Whether it’s bonding over a movie song or catching a local indie gig on your next date, music is an intrinsic part of our dating lives and often becomes one of the go-to ways to check your vibe with a connection. Ahead of World Music Day, Bumble’s new study found that 91 per cent of Indians surveyed believe music helps build a strong connection and 89 per cent of Indians surveyed believe that someone who has the same taste in music as them makes them more attractive.

Let music do the talking:

92 per cent of Indians surveyed believes that music helps them express their feelings or thoughts that they can't put in words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing your sacred playlist is a love language:

When you share your sacred playlist with a potential love interest, you know things are kicking up a notch. For 88 per cent of Indians surveyed, sharing music and music playlists is their love language.

Music matters:

74 per cent of Indians surveyed believe it is important to have a similar taste in music with their partner, and 66 per cent would be put off dating someone if they had completely different tastes in music.

Match my vibe:

61 per cent of Indians surveyed says that if their partner doesn't get the music they listen to, they will not be compatible.

So what’s got Indians grooving?

Here are the top music genres Indians are listening to:



Bollywood music is the most listened to, with 62 per cent of Indians listening to Bollywood songs. The highest per cent is from Pune (78per cent), followed by Delhi (70per cent) and Ahmedabad (70per cent).

This is followed by 50 per cent of Indians listening to Indian Classical, 39 per cent listening to Rap & Hip Hop, 37 per cent, Rock and 36 per cent listening to Folk music.

“Music can inspire great conversations about different phases and experiences of our lives or help express emotions we sometimes can’t share in words. Compatibility is crucial in forging healthy and equitable relationships, and Bumble understands that shared interests are important. You can share your favourite music genres right on your Bumble profile using Interest Badges and find your musical match or even let the difference in your music preferences spark a great conversation! There are endless possibilities of finding love through music.” shares Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Also Read: Undergoing a loss of libido? Here are 3 possible reasons and ways to overcome it