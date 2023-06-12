Indians reveal how they want to navigate relationships in the modern world: Survey

According to the survey conducted by Gleeden, several users prefer to conduct their affairs in a large metropolis to avoid getting caught. Cities with high population densities provide anonymity, making it harder for anyone who knows them to discover their secret affairs accidentally

In a world where choices are abound, where love dances in the realm of unpredictability, and where the boundaries of commitment are continuously redefined, individuals have discovered a path less travelled. Relationships are no more the way we perceived them decades ago, and their changing nature is also what is leading many to redefine the concept of a relationship. Interestingly, users of female-led dating application Gleeden are navigating the complexities of their desires, to create a connection that transcends societal expectations.

In March 2023, the dating application set out to understand the altering paradigms surrounding marriage, adultery, and societal conventions that have long influenced the Indian landscape in partnership with the renowned international market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos. Conducted on a sample panel of 1,503 married Indians aged between 25 and 50, hailing from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, this groundbreaking study conducted in the same month, delved into the depths of the Indian psyche. It shed light on the bold perspectives and audacious desires of Indian people, as they contemplated an intriguing question: If given the opportunity, how would they choose to navigate the intricate labyrinth of relationships?

Finding a soulmate in the same zip code

One of the major benefits of engaging in an affair with someone within your town or city is the ease of accessibility to each other. This proximity enables you to meet up without having to travel long distances, creating more opportunities for physical intimacy that many adulterers desire. The study found that 28 per cent of males and 27 per cent of females prefer to find a partner within their local area, with 40 per cent of individuals from Mumbai, 35 per cent from Kolkata, 14 per cent from Kochi and 22 per cent from Hyderabad admitting to engaging in such relationships. Interestingly, the study also revealed that 28 per cent of people within the age group of 25-35 are involved in local affairs.

Finding romance with a soulmate just a stone's throw away

For individuals who prefer not to engage in extramarital affairs with someone nearby, they may seek out a partner in a nearby town or city. This allows them to avoid travelling long distances to meet their lover, while still enjoying frequent rendezvous. The research shows that 21 per cent of men and 15 per cent of women pursue relationships with people outside of their city. Interestingly, 18 per cent of respondents from Kolkata, 25 per cent from Delhi, and 9 per cent from Bangalore were found to be inclined towards this type of behaviour.

One person's quest to disappear in the bustling city

According to the survey conducted by Gleeden, several users prefer to conduct their affairs in a large metropolis to avoid getting caught. Cities with high population densities provide anonymity, making it harder for anyone who knows them to discover their secret affairs accidentally. The study showed that 12 per cent of users from Kolkata, 10 per cent from Delhi, and 16 per cent from Bangalore opted for big cities to have their affairs. Interestingly, only 11 per cent of males engaged in such activities.

Sneakily cheating in the digital age

For those who prioritise discretion and avoiding detection, they may choose to engage in online cheating, as it leaves no physical evidence of the affair. Online infidelity can involve activities such as sexting, sharing explicit pictures and messages, or engaging in video chats with the person they are cheating with. According to the survey, 7 per cent of men and 5 per cent of women show a greater inclination towards online dating. Interestingly, among the respondents, 5 per cent were from Bangalore, 2 per cent from Mumbai, and 6 per cent from Kolkata, indicating their involvement in such activities.

Cross my heart, hope to never cheat

Some individuals join the platform for various purposes, such as seeking new relationships, making friends, or finding companionship. According to the survey findings, it was revealed that 34 per cent of men and 42 per cent of women have a firm commitment to never cheat on their partners. In addition, 51 per cent of respondents from Bangalore, 27 per cent from Mumbai, and 53 per cent from Hyderabad actively abstain from engaging in cheating behaviours, demonstrating their determination to remain faithful to their respective partners.

“Gleeden serves as a safe and discreet entryway for those trying to make their way through the tricky terrain of infidelity in a world where the intricate workings of human desire collide with the limitless field of possibilities. Here, the complexity of infidelity manifests itself, providing Gleeden players with a wide range of options as they want to discover their most primal impulses. If given the chance, these users' potential routes might be as diverse as the web of relationships between people. Some people may find comfort in the embrace of a kindred spirit from their own town or city, a covert relationship that subtly weaves into their daily lives. Others can try to go beyond their own area by travelling to nearby towns or cities, where the unknown fosters excitement and adventure,” says Sybil Shiddell, India’s country manager of the Gleeden extramarital dating app.



