Every year, World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10. With the growing awareness about the subject, rejection in relationships is an important factor that is hard to ignore. Mumbai experts highlight why it is hard for people to handle rejection and why that leads to drastic actions

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

In June, a 20-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Vasai East by a man in broad daylight. The man used a pipe wrench to hit her on the head and chest before throwing it on the road, after which he sat down near the body. The incident shocked everybody around them. According to reports, the brutal killing was due to problems in their six-year-long relationship, and the belief that she was cheating on him. Later, it also came to light that her parents hadn’t approved of the man and had told her to end their relationship. The subsequent actions highlight how he didn’t take the rejection well. Why it was hard for him to not accept the rejection is an aspect we may never know. However, it highlights the effect of people in romantic relationships not handling rejections properly and the effect it has on their mental health.