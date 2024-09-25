Dating apps have allowed people to explore connections and relationships like never before. However, it comes with its own set of challenges, emotional and physical safety being the foremost. Users share their experiences and experts suggest tips to navigate the world of dating apps safely

Mumbai-based writer Saanjh* has tried using almost every dating app, hoping to find a good person. However, she has had to face several unpleasant experiences, that compromised her physical and emotional safety. “I have tried my luck using almost all dating platforms that are currently available including small-time apps, which at times has put me in a precarious situation,” she states.