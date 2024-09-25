Breaking News
Mumbai: EEH, WEH service roads concreting to cost Rs 1.5K crore
EAM meets global counterparts on UNGA sidelines
MU Senate polls see 55 per cent voter turnout
Hezbollah confirms death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi
Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Relationships News > Article > Mid Day Specials Are dating apps safe A deep dive into cyber psychological and legal perspectives

Mid-Day Specials | Are dating apps safe? A deep dive into cyber, psychological and legal perspectives

Premium

Updated on: 25 September,2024 10:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

Dating apps have allowed people to explore connections and relationships like never before. However, it comes with its own set of challenges, emotional and physical safety being the foremost. Users share their experiences and experts suggest tips to navigate the world of dating apps safely

Mid-Day Specials | Are dating apps safe? A deep dive into cyber, psychological and legal perspectives

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Key Highlights

  1. Dating apps provide an opportunity to explore connections and relationships.
  2. However, online dating may also pose a risk to emotional and physical safety.
  3. Red flags to legal remedies, here`s what you should keep in mind while using dating apps.

Mumbai-based writer Saanjh* has tried using almost every dating app, hoping to find a good person. However, she has had to face several unpleasant experiences, that compromised her physical and emotional safety. “I have tried my luck using almost all dating platforms that are currently available including small-time apps, which at times has put me in a precarious situation,” she states.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

relationships Dating tips Online Dating Lifestyle news lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK