Single women are setting fresh priorities in today’s evolving dating landscape, expecting genuine connections, shared values and a modern approach to chivalry that focuses on safety.

According to a survey by dating app Tinder, 44 per cent of young female users in India are excited about meeting new people, with 38 per cent seeking new experiences. Interestingly, 29 per cent respondents appreciate the reduced pressure of finding a ‘happily ever after’.

Here are some new rules that single women are prioritising.

Respect over outdated gender roles

According to the survey, 51 per cent of young female users say that keeping promises—like following through on a planned call or meeting on time—defines modern chivalry, proving that consistency beats mere gestures such as opening a door. Meanwhile, 36 per cent value being given full attention on a date over symbolic acts. While 31 per cent of single women expect basic respect for all genders and identities—such as using respectful language—as essential in dating, only 23 per cent consider an offer to pick up the tab on the first date a must.

Safety as a standard

More than half of respondents in India say that they would unmatch if they receive inappropriate messages, highlighting that respect truly begins with how one is treated. Not having clear profile pictures to identify a person is a big no when it comes to the dating app profile for more than half (53 per cent) of single women. Shirtless mirror selfies are also a no-go for more than a third of female users in the country.

Connection and compatibility

For 47 per cent of respondents, an incomplete profile is a big no—they want enough detail to see genuine interest and effort. Meanwhile, 37 per cent prefer profiles with multiple photos that showcase personality, and 35 per cent value shared interests and lifestyle. Additionally, 41 per cent say they dislike bios full of clichés, favouring originality, genuine self-expression and authenticity over generic phrases.

“Modern dating is about rewriting the rulebook. It's no longer just about old-fashioned gestures, but about genuine respect and real connections. Women today prioritise mutual care over outdated norms, embracing relationships that truly resonate. Let’s celebrate this new era where every connection is built on the freedom to choose what feels right and safe,” says Dr Chandni Tugnait, Relationship Expert for Tinder in India.

