The new generation is redefining dating

Following the death of the dinner date and the emergence of the Situationship, young adults are continuing to redefine relationships in diverse and inclusive ways. With this evolving backdrop, dating platform Tinder launches its first-ever global brand campaign, "It Starts With a SwipeTM" - a celebration of modern dating milestones and a romantically stylised reflection of the dating experience today.

"Tinder daters have changed the state-of-the-date by tossing out traditional views and are embracing experiences on their own terms, not to mention a whole new vocabulary," said Melissa Hobley, Tinder Global Chief Marketing Officer. "Defined as a one-night stand ten years ago, only 25 percent of young daters believe that a hookup is defined the same way today.

Hook-ups, An Outdated Concept For Daters In 2023

Young adults today are embracing new experiences, connections, and self-discovery. They're all about vibing, meeting up, situationship. The platform continues to reignite the imagination of daters on how exciting it can be to take a chance on someone or something new. For 56 per cent of young daters, the term "hook up" is outdated or means something different to them than it does for older generations. "Hooking up", however, young singles define it, is simply part of the dating process, and a way to explore a connection without the pressures of labels, not something to be ashamed or secretive about.

Young Singles Are Redefining Dating Possibilities In Diverse And Inclusive Ways

The platform continues to be the first stepping stone in the dating journey and is the most-downloaded app by 18-year-olds, with the majority of members aged between 18-25. LGBTQIA+ members are now the fastest growing group, and members aged 18-25 that identify as LGBTQIA+ have more than doubled in the last 2 years. In fact, 33 per cent agree that their sexuality is more fluid and 29 per cent say their gender identity has become more fluid in the past 3 years.

For a Generation That Wants More

It also revealed that the top three things 18-25-year-old singles are looking for right now are companionship, friendship, or a situationship. 84 per cent of people polled said they're hopeful and optimistic when it comes to dating and relationships, showing an openness to possibilities that come from making new connections. Self-love and fulfillment are also growing considerations among young singles, with 80 percent of 18-25-year-olds agreeing that their own self-care is their top priority when dating and 79 percent wanting prospective partners to do the same.

Paul Brunson, Tinder's Expert in Relationship Insights said, "Meeting someone new is always exciting. What's interesting for me is how adeptly young daters are making way for a low-pressure, no stereotypes, zero-labels approach that opens them up to new types of relationships. Tinder has the world's largest pool of daters, and these daters are embracing authenticity. It's refreshing that singles today value strong friendships just as much as romantic relationships - the hangup on hookups are over because this new generation has fundamentally redefined and re-owned its.'

