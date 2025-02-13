Valentine’s Day: 50 per cent of singles over 40 years in India are taking themselves on a date

Whether they take themselves out, try something new, or just enjoy their own company, they’re reclaiming Valentine's Day as a celebration of independence

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Valentine's Day has evolved beyond lavish romantic gestures and candlelit meals. Increasingly, people over 40 who are widowed, divorced, or trapped in miserable marriages are rewriting history and enjoying the day anyway they see fit.



50 per cent of adults over 40 in big cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai are choosing solo festivities, self-dates, or unusual encounters over customary pair outings, as per new data from Gleeden, Indian extramarital dating site.

"Valentine’s Day is about love in all its forms, and self-love is at the core of it. More and more people above 40 are realising that they don’t need a partner to make this day special. Whether they take themselves out, try something new, or just enjoy their own company, they’re reclaiming Valentine's Day as a celebration of independence. Gone are the days when Valentine’s Day was a dreaded event for singles. Now, it’s about self-celebration, breaking free from societal expectations, and embracing your own happiness. Whether you’re toasting to yourself at a five-star dinner, dancing the night away at a singles event, or exploring a new destination, this Valentine’s Day is all about you." says Sybil Shiddell, country manager, Gleeden India.

So, if you’re over 40 and single (or just not in the mood for forced romance), here are three unconventional ways to enjoy the day without a partner.

1. Table for One? The self-date revolution

With delicious cuisine, a nice bottle of wine, and your own wonderful company, who needs a plus-one? Self-dating is a popular trend that people are enthusiastically embracing. Treat yourself like the VIP you are by making reservations at a five-star hotel, going to a nice restaurant, or visiting a premium spa. According to Gleeden's survey, 34 per cent of unmarried people over 40 in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune prefer alone movie evenings or nice dining experiences to forced romance. Self-dates are exciting, empowering, and best of all drama-free, whether you're rekindling old passions or just unwinding over a meal.

2. Ignore your loneliness- find your own tribe

Ignore the corny romantic comedies and cheesy love tunes. Go out and meet new people this Valentine's Day without feeling obligated to arrange a romantic encounter. From Gleeden's private events to singles-only parties, there are many enjoyable ways to make February 14 a night of positive energy and connections. According to Gleeden data, 27 per cent of people over 40 in cities like Indore, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata would rather attend social events, hobby-based get-togethers, or oddball classes like salsa dancing, pottery making, or wine tasting than spend the evening alone themselves. Who knows? It's possible that you'll depart with new acquaintances, abilities, or perhaps a romantic interest.

3. Ditch the drama, pack your bags

Why not travel alone if you'd want to avoid the Valentine's Day chaos entirely? Traveling alone is one of the most liberating experiences you can have, whether it's for a weekend retreat, a beach vacation, or a mountain hike. One in five people over 40, particularly those from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune are organising a solitary vacation around Valentine's Day, according to a recent Gleeden study. Imagine waking up to a beautiful dawn rather than a barrage of unsolicited "Happy Valentine's" greetings. It seems like the best thing you can do for yourself, doesn't it?