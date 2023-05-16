Couples are opting to say their vows at close locations rather of travelling to a distant location because they provide a special and intimate experience for everyone involved

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Vicination weddings are on the rise among Gen Z, here's why x 00:00

It is understandable why destination weddings have grown in popularity in India in recent years. They not only give the couple and their guests a special experience, but they also give people a chance to travel to new and intriguing places in the nation. Indian marriages are customarily held at the bride and groom's respective hometowns. But as times have changed, more and more couples are choosing destination weddings, where they can say their vows in front of beautiful settings while being joined by family and friends.



The New Trend in Destination Weddings

It's interesting to observe the rising popularity of "Vicination Weddings" - destination weddings held near to or in the same area as the couple's or their families' primary residence. Couples are opting to say their vows at close locations rather of travelling to a distant location because they provide a special and intimate experience for everyone involved. Since the pandemic, the trend appears to have gained in popularity. Tourist destinations close to Tier-1 and Metro cities are becoming more popular as a result of this trend. In the north are Jaipur, Udaipur, Mussoorie, Agra, and Lonavala, while in the south are Coorg, Ooty, Mahabalipuram, and Puducherry.



Why is Vicination Weddings picking up trend?

The Trend we are seeing is a cologmorate for multiple reasons, and as mentioned the pandemic played a crucial role in fact a game changer when it came to destination weddings. The ease of travel, familiarity of the place as they enjoyed a change of scene from a typical wedding. The couples and the family also get to imbibe some local feel to the D-Day. In addition to that, here are some more factors leading to this trend.



Convenience

Vicination weddings are becoming increasingly popular in India due to the convenience factor they offer. By having the wedding in a nearby location, the couple can save on travel costs and minimise the amount of planning and coordination required. Moreover, guests who may have busy schedules or other commitments can attend the wedding without having to take too much time off work or away from their families.



Promote culture and tradition

Weddings in the vicinity offer the chance to showcase the local culture and traditions. The wedding venue and decor can incorporate local elements and traditions, giving the wedding a unique and authentic feel. Moreover, by supporting local vendors and businesses, the wedding can contribute to the local economy and community.



What sets it apart from Destination Weddings?

While Vicination Wedding can be a sought after option for people not willing to go far for a wedding, there is a fair chance of missing out on some fun of a destination wedding. If the location is familiar to the guests and the couple, it may not offer the same level of novelty or adventure as a destination wedding.

Also Read: The wedding industry is back in a new hybrid avatar

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever