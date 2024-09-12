While flying is a convenient way to travel, being in close quarters with others for long periods can make it challenging to maintain personal hygiene

Personal hygiene is one of the most significant health aspects that one must prioritise while travelling. It not only helps in preventing spread of germs and infections but also ensures a comfortable and refreshing travel experience. This becomes especially important while commuting to your destination. While flying is a convenient way to travel, being in close quarters with others for long periods can make it challenging to maintain personal hygiene.

Dr. Harika Uppalapati, Consultant General Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, shares some essential tips one can follow to maintain hygiene in flights.

1. Pack travel-sized hygiene essentials.

Bring along a small hygiene kit with travel-sized items such as hand sanitiser, wet wipes, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant and face wipes. These essentials will help you freshen up easily without taking up too much space in your carry-on.

2. Stay hydrated.

Aeroplane cabins with low humidity levels can lead to dehydration. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated and prevents dryness, especially in your mouth and throat. Try to consume one cup of water or more for each hour spent in the air

3. Use hand sanitiser frequently.

Airplanes are high-touch environments, making it easy for germs to spread. Keep your hands clean by using hand sanitiser regularly, especially after touching surfaces like tray tables, seat belts and bathroom handles.

4. Wipe down surfaces.

Before settling into your seat, use disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces like your tray table, armrests and seatbelt buckle. These are areas that can harbour germs and wiping them down reduces the risk of picking up infections during your flight.

5. Practice good oral hygiene.

Long flights can lead to bad breath, especially if you’re eating and drinking on board. After meals, take a moment to brush your teeth or use mouthwash. If brushing isn’t possible, chewing sugar-free gum can help keep your breath fresh and stimulate saliva production, which is beneficial for oral health.

6. Avoid touching your face.

Touching your face, especially your eyes, nose and mouth, is a common way for germs to enter your body. Be mindful of this habit during flights, as it reduces the risk of contracting illnesses like the common cold or flu.

7. Wear fresh, comfortable clothing.

Choose breathable, comfortable clothing for your flight and consider packing a change of clothes in your carry-on, especially for long-haul flights. Changing into fresh clothes during or after your flight can help you feel more comfortable and refreshed.

