Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > 97 pc Indians planning to travel this festive season leisure emerges as top motivation

97 pc Indians planning to travel this festive season; leisure emerges as top motivation

Updated on: 22 October,2024 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

A whopping 97 per cent of Indians are planning to travel this festive and holiday season, and 33 per cent have already booked their travel, a report showed on Tuesday

97 pc Indians planning to travel this festive season; leisure emerges as top motivation

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Listen to this article
97 pc Indians planning to travel this festive season; leisure emerges as top motivation
x
00:00

A whopping 97 per cent of Indians are planning to travel this festive and holiday season, and 33 per cent have already booked their travel, a report showed on Tuesday.


Leisure tops the list of travel motivations (63 per cent), followed by the desire to explore new places (54 per cent) and reconnect with family and friends (27 per cent), according to the Amex Trendex India findings released by American Express.


Nearly 94 per cent of Indian travellers are willing to spend more for a convenient and enjoyable travel experience, the report mentioned.


About 73 per cent of Indians are using travel credit card rewards, airline miles or loyalty points to manage costs, reflecting a shift toward maximizing value during the holidays.

Domestic travel remains popular, with 88 per cent opting for trips within India, while international travel is on the radar for 61 per cent.

“Indian consumers are eager to elevate their holiday experiences, from thoughtful gift-giving to unforgettable travel adventures,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp India.

In addition to travel, Indian adults are highly focused on holiday shopping and gifting.

The findings showed that an overwhelming 98 per cent plan to buy gifts this season, with family (73 per cent) and friends (65 per cent) as the top recipients.

Popular gift choices include clothing and accessories (73 per cent each) followed by tech products (55 per cent).

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of Indians are opting for experiences like entertainment and travel as gifts.

The report further stated that 92 per cent of the respondents are actively seeking one-of-a-kind gifts, while 88 per cent prefer shopping at stores that offer reward programmes.

Several Indians are also turning to holiday discounts (64 per cent) and sales events (59 per cent), with 49 per cent specifically looking for credit card offers to enhance their gift-buying experience, the report noted.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Book flights early this festive season to get cheaper airfares

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

festivals Travel trends travel news tourism lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK