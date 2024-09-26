Breaking News
World Tourism Day: 44 pc of Indians turn to TV shows or movies for travel inspiration, finds report

Updated on: 26 September,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Whether it’s retracing the steps of their favourite characters, relishing a dish featured in a series or visiting a famous restaurant, Indians are keen on recreating these reel-life moments

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

World Tourism Day: As travel becomes a way of life for many Indians, they are increasingly seeking diverse experiences beyond visiting the usual touristy places. The demand for immersive experiences is increasing, with travellers looking to absorb the vibrant local culture, indulge in culinary delights or explore unique offerings of a destination.


Among these immersive experiences shaping Indian travellers’ itineraries, seeking inspiration from pop culture i.e., movies and shows, is becoming a leading trend. According to the Travel Trends Data for 2024 by Booking.com, 44% of Indians turn to TV shows or movies for travel inspirations or activity ideas.


Whether it’s retracing the steps of their favourite characters, relishing a dish featured in a series or visiting a famous restaurant, Indians are keen on recreating these reel-life moments in real life and experiencing them first-hand. 


According to the report, 61% of Indians are motivated to try the food or cuisine they see in a TV show or movie, 58% of Indians are drawn to iconic landmarks made famous on screen and 57% wish to immerse themselves in the culture portrayed on screen. An equal number of Indian travellers are excited to visit a restaurant featured in a TV show or movie.

Social media shaping travel choices 

Screen-inspired travel is gaining prominence, but the inspiration is not limited to movies or shows. Social media is playing an equally important role in shaping Indian travel choices. 

According to the same report, 66% of Indians use social media to gather travel ideas or inspirations and 76% of Indian travellers draw inspiration from friends' and family's social media feeds.

Not only are travellers finding inspiration from their own feeds and those of their close ones, but also getting influences by celebrity travel diaries. Around 55% of travellers are influenced to travel to specific destination by famous personalities and 46% by niche content creators and influencers.

Elaborating on the trend, Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Booking.com, says, "The Indian travellers’ mindset towards travel has changed, going beyond the destination. They seek experiences that are inspired by what they see, follow and admire.”

Also Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Udaipur to Emily in Paris’ France: Here’s how set-jetting travel trend is ruling itineraries

