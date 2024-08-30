Breaking News
Gig tripping: This travel trend is your ticket to musical adventures

Updated on: 30 August,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Have you ever flown to hear your favourite artist live? You might be a gig tripper. Travel experts and enthusiasts delve into the popularity and impact of this emerging trend

Mid-Day Specials | Gig tripping: This travel trend is your ticket to musical adventures

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Music has always been a universal language, transcending borders. Whether it is Coldplay or K-pop icons, international stars have been touring the globe, and it comes as no surprise that fans are hopping on flights to see their favourite artists perform. The allure of experiencing live music in iconic venues and connecting with fellow fans from around the world has fuelled a surge in gig-related travel. An emerging trend, gig tripping involves planning trips around attending concerts, festivals, or other live music events.

