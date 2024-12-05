The survey has ranked Brussels Airlines as the best airline in the world with 8.12, followed by Qatar Airways at 8.11, United Airlines at 8.04, American Airlines at 8.04, and Play at 7.89, but both the India airlines feature must later in the list

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Air India at 61, IndiGo at 103 in global AirHelp survey of best airlines in the world x 00:00

Among 109 airlines, Air India has been ranked 63rd and IndiGo at 103rd position, with a total score of 6.15 and 4.80 respectively, as per AirHelp survey findings published on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey has ranked Brussels Airlines as the best airline in the world with 8.12, followed by Qatar Airways at 8.11, United Airlines at 8.04, American Airlines at 8.04, and Play at 7.89. On the other hand, the bottom five include El Al Israel Airlines, Bulgaria Air, Nouvelair, Buzz, and Tunisair which has got 3.63.

After the rankings went viral, IndiGo on Wednesday refuted the survey findings saying that it has consistently scored high on punctuality, and refuted a survey that claimed the airline is among the worst on the basis of certain parameters, including punctuality.

The survey was done by by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency. It compared the world's biggest and most popular airlines and rated them according to their punctuality, quality of service, and how well they handle claims for compensation.

In a statement, IndiGo said the data published in the survey does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry "casting a doubt on its credibility".

According to the statement, the airline has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations.

In a statement to the press, IndiGo said, "India’s aviation regulator DGCA, publishes data on airline punctuality and customer complaints monthly. IndiGo has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations. The data published in the survey by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency, does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry – casting a doubt on its credibility. As India’s most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers."



(With inputs from PTI)