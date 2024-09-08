Assam: Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists on October 1

The park remains closed from May to October each year due to the risk of flooding from the Brahmaputra River

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists on October 1, 2024, officials said on Sunday.

The park remains closed from May to October each year due to the risk of flooding from the Brahmaputra River.

In a letter dated September 7, the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, announced, "This is for general information of all concerned that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve under jurisdiction of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division will be opened for tourists for the season 2024-25 from Oct 1, 2024 onwards, subject to weather conditions."

The letter further read that the park is currently open for Jeep Safari in three ranges: Kaziranga Range, Kohora; Western Range, Bagori; and Burapahar Range, Ghorakati.

"In view of present road conditions due to inclement weather, the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in 03 (three) Ranges namely, Kaziranga Range, Kohora; Western Range, Bagori & Burapahar Range, Ghorakati with the following routes and timings until further notification/orders," it read.

As per officials, the floods in Assam have claimed the lives of 215 animals, including 13 one-horned rhinos, at Kaziranga National Park this year so far.

Sonali Ghosh, field director of Kaziranga National Park, said that, 13 one-horned rhinos died after drowning in flood water in the national park.

"168 Hog Deer, 2 Swamp Deer, 5 Wild Pig, 8 Porcupine sp., one each Wild Buffalo and Sambar died in drowning in flood waters, 2 Hog Deer died in vehicle hit, 18 other animals died under care, and one Otter (pup) died due to other reasons during flood time," Sonali Ghosh said.

A total of 847 wild animals were affected by floods in Assam in the past five years, out of which 511 animals were reported as dead.

Earlier in July, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that 511 animals were reported as casualties in the floods in Assam over the past five years.

"As per the information received from the State Government of Assam, a total of 847 wild animals were affected by floods in the state of Assam during the last five years, out of which 336 animals were rescued successfully and 511 animals were reported as casualties," he had said.

