Bhumi Pednekar hails new order by Sikkim government to promote environmental sustainability

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is known to be a sustainability and environmental conservation enthusiast, has praised the Sikkim government for their actions towards responsible tourism and eco-conservation.

According to a recent official order issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, all tourist vehicles entering Sikkim will be required to carry a large garbage bag mandatorily.

This decision aims to ensure community participation in achieving the goal of environmental sustainability, as stated in the order.

The order further stated that random checks of tourist vehicles will be conducted to ensure compliance to the order and defaulters will be subjected to penalties. It also emphasised the responsibility of tour operators, travel agencies and vehicle drivers to inform the tourists about the rule and ensure it is followed.

The order also mentioned that awareness drives will be conducted to educate tourists about environmental sustainability.

The actress recently took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a reel highlighting the new development and how it would increase eco-consciousness among people. In the next story, she mentioned, “I hope other states follow suit as well.”

Bhumi is known for her initiatives towards environmental conservation. She also founded The Bhumi Foundation, which works for issues related to the environment.

On the work front, Bhumi is set to make her OTT series debut with 'Daldal', where she will take on the challenging role of a cop.

(With inputs from IANS)