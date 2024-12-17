Breaking News
Diljit Dosanjh enjoys Kashmir's pristine beauty; relishes kahwa on shikara

Updated on: 17 December,2024 02:10 PM IST  |  Kashmir
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Punjabi star can be seen sipping traditional Kashmiri tea ‘Kahwa’ while enjoying a shikara ride on Dal Lake

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys Kashmir's pristine beauty; relishes kahwa on shikara

Diljit Dosanjh enjoying kahwa (Pic: Screengrab from video shared by him on Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, recently took a break from his busy schedule to soak in the pristine beauty of Kashmir. The Punjabi star was seen sipping traditional Kashmiri tea ‘Kahwa’ while enjoying a shikara ride on Dal Lake.


In a video of the shikara ride posted by Dosanjh on his Instagram handle, he can be seen lounging on the wooden boat, wrapped in a cozy blanket, as he immerses himself in the calming melodies of live music.


 
 
 
 
 
A local tea vendor approaches the actor during his boat ride, offering a warm cup of tea. The duo was then seen casually chatting as they glided across the water on the shikara. During their conversation, the tea vendor asked about his hometown.

With his signature humour, the singer replied, “Main sir kahi nahi rehta, main bas aise ghoomta rehta hoon.”

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kehwa & Adnan bhai ka Rabab.”

Dosanjh also shared other glimpses from his trip to Kashmir. In one video, he can be seen surrounded by fallen chinar leaves, which is characteristic during the autumn season. “KASHMIR, THE HEAVEN ON EARTH,” he wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
Sharing another clip from his Kashmir trip, he wrote, “KASHMIR>>> Sukoon”

 
 
 
 
 
Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh India tour is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29. The 10-city tour included stops in various cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, among others.

The singer will next be performing in Mumbai on December 19, 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)

diljit dosanjh kashmir travel travel news lifestyle

