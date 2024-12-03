Srinagar: You can now book shikara rides on Dal Lake through Uber

One of the main highlights for travellers in Jammu and Kashmir is the shikara ride on the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar

Uber Shikara (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Snow-clad mountains, picturesque valleys, pleasant winter sun and a cup of kahwa – seems like your dream vacation? ‘Paradise on Earth’ is the place to be then.

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most frequented tourist destinations in India during autumn and winter months. One of the main highlights for travellers is the shikara ride on the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

To make this experience more convenient, Uber has launched Uber Shikara through which tourists can pre-book boat rides through the app.

As part of this initiative to promote tourism in the picturesque region, Uber will not charge any fee on shikara rides booked through the app. The entire amount will go to the shikara drivers.

Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia said, "At Uber, we are always looking to make mobility magical and effortless. Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give a seamless experience to travellers for their shikara ride. We are proud to create this iconic experience enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir.”

How to book an Uber Shikara ride

Open the latest version of the Uber app

Select start and end points as ‘Shikara Ghat No 16’ from the ‘Where to’ bar

Select Uber Shikara

Select date and time (available only during 10 am to 5 pm)

Confirm pick up location (Ghat 16)

Click ‘Book’

Each Uber Shikara ride can be booked for a period of 1 hour, designed for up to 4 passengers. The rides can be booked 12 hours prior and up to 15 days in advance.

Kashmir in winters

The winter season has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing stillness and creating a dreamlike atmosphere. Fog and mist gripped the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on December 2, as houseboats and shikaras sailed silently. If you want to experience snowfall and are not averse to extremely cold temperatures, Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places to visit during this time.